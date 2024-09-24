2024 HP Work Relationship Index Reveals AI Users Have Healthier Relationships with Work

News Highlights



Only 28% of knowledge workers from various industries around the world have a healthy relationship with work, a one-point increase compared to 2023

AI usage among knowledge workers surged to 66% in 2024, up from 38% last year; and workers who use AI are 11-points happier with their relationship with work than their colleagues who don't

At least two-thirds of knowledge workers desire personalized work experiences; and 87% would be willing to forgo a portion of their salary to get it

Only 44% of leaders have confidence in their human skills; female business leaders are significantly more confident than their male counterparts

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) released the second annual HP Work Relationship Index (WRI), a comprehensive study that explores the world’s relationship with work. The study, which surveyed 15,600 respondents across industries in 12 countries, reveals that work is still not really working. Only 28% of knowledge workers have a healthy relationship with work, a one-point increase compared to last year’s findings. However, new findings hone in on two potential solutions to improve relationships with work: AI and personalized work experiences.

“We know employer and employee expectations have evolved and we believe smart technology is key to meeting the needs of today’s workforce,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP Inc. “The future of work will be unlocked by using the power of AI to create solutions and experiences that drive business growth and enable individuals to achieve personal and professional fulfillment.”

Personalized Work Experiences Can Lead to Healthier Relationships with Work

In its second year, the study continued to analyze aspects of people’s relationships with work, including the role of work in their lives, their skills, abilities, tools, workspaces and their expectations of leadership. This year, WRI reveals a major universal need from knowledge workers: personalized work experiences.

At least two-thirds of workers expressed a desire for personalized work experiences, including tailored workspaces, access to preferred technologies and flexible working environments. These experiences are crucial for improving relationships with work, and have positive implications for both employees and businesses:

64% of knowledge workers say if work was tailored or customized to personal needs and preferences, they would be more invested in their company's growth.

69% of knowledge workers believe it would enhance their overall well-being.

68% of knowledge workers stated it would incentivize them to stay with their current employers longer.



This desire for personalization is so strong that 87% of knowledge workers would be willing to forgo part of their salary for it. On average, workers would be willing to give up to 14% of their salary with Gen Z workers giving up as much as 19%.

AI Opens New Opportunities for Knowledge Workers to Enjoy Work and Improve Productivity

AI usage among knowledge workers has surged to 66% in 2024, up from 38% last year. Workers who use AI are seeing the benefits, including a healthier relationship with work:

73% feel that AI makes their jobs easier, and nearly 7-in-10 (69%) are customizing their use of AI to be more productive, indicating AI could be an ingredient to unlocking a more personalized work experience.

60% state that AI plays a key role in improving their work-life balance.

68% say AI opens up new opportunities for them to enjoy work.

73% agree that a better understanding of AI will make it easier to advance their careers.

Further, knowledge workers who use AI are +11-points happier with their relationship with work than their colleagues who don't. Therefore, there is an urgency to get AI into the hands of workers sooner rather than later as non-AI users have shown increased fear of job replacement by AI, with 37% expressing concern, a +5-point increase from last year.

Business Leaders Lack Confidence; Female Leaders Emerge as a Bright Spot

While at the global scale the index highlights little change, countries that saw an increase in their individual work relationship index saw slight improvement across the six key drivers of a healthy relationship with work – most notably the Leadership and Fulfillment drivers. This year’s index revealed that trust in senior leadership remains a critical factor in a healthy work relationship, but there is a disconnect between the recognition of the importance of human skills (e.g., mindfulness, self-awareness, communication, creative-thinking, resilience, empathy, emotional intelligence) and leaders’ confidence to deliver:

While more than 90% of leaders acknowledge the benefits of empathy, only 44% feel confident in their human skills.

Only 28% of workers consistently see empathy from their leaders, despite 78% valuing it highly.

However, this year’s research uncovered a bright spot: female leaders. On average, female business leaders are +10-points more confident in their hard skills (technical, computer, presentation, etc.), and notably +13-points more confident in human skills than their male counterparts. Additionally, female business leaders’ confidence in both skills grew over the past year (+10-points in human skills, +4-points in hard skills), while confidence among male business leaders remained stagnant in human skills and decreased in hard skills (-3-points).

For more information on the HP Work Relationship Index, please visit the WRI website and to access the full report, please visit the HP Newsroom.

Methodology

HP commissioned an online survey managed by Edelman Data & Intelligence (DXI) that fielded between May 10 – June 21, 2024 in 12 countries: the US, France, India, UK, Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and Indonesia. HP surveyed 15,600 respondents in total – 12,000 knowledge workers (1,000 in each country); 2,400 IT decision makers (200 in each country); and 1,200 business leaders (100 in each country).

HP Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@hp.com