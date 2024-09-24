AOI Leads Industry with 1.6T OSFP DR8 LPO Technology at ECOC 2024

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (“AOI”) (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, is demonstrating its latest linear technology, the 1.6T OSFP DR8 LPO module, at the European Conference on Optical Communications (“ECOC”) 2024, setting a new level for high-speed networks by doubling the data rate of current interfaces.



The 1.6T OSFP DR8 LPO module is designed to integrate with the Optical Internetworking Forum’s (“OIF”) CEI-224G Linear standard, enabling data transfer rates essential for supporting data intensive applications, including Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), machine learnings (“ML”), and advanced data center operations. These integration capabilities address the current needs of today’s network infrastructures and position businesses to scale and integrate future advancements for reliable performance.

“We are excited to contribute to the OIF’s demonstration of the CEI-224G Linear standard,” said Fred Chang, Senior Vice President and North American General Manager at AOI. “Our 1.6T OSFP DR8 LPO module exemplifies AOI’s commitment to driving innovation in the optical communications industry, enabling faster, more efficient data transfer rates to meet the growing demands of global network infrastructures.”

As part of AOI’s collaboration with the OIF, the Company will also showcase additional solutions that support the next generation of data centers and emerging technologies. These will include:

800G OSFP DR8 LPO modules integrated into an 800G switch (CEI-112G Linear demonstration)

Attendees will experience how the modules handle larger data volumes at higher data rate, allowing for improved performance for data-intensive applications within the data center.



ELSFP 1311nm uncooled module live demonstration

The exhibit will showcase high data rate connectivity with minimal cooling requirements for data centers.



EEI and co-packaging architecture static conceptual demonstration:

New designs will be previewed for integrating Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) and Co-Packaging.



For more information about AOI’s participation in ECOC 2024 or its portfolio of optical communication solutions, please visit ao-inc.com or contact Simon Ximen, Simon_Ximen@ao-inc.com.

About Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.



About OIF

OIF Champions Interoperability at ECOC 2024 with 34 Member Companies to Showcase Solutions for Data Centers, AI/ML Technologies, and Disaggregated Systems. At ECOC 2024, OIF will host a dynamic interoperability demo with 34 member companies, showcasing solutions that enhance performance, efficiency, and capacity for future data centers, AI/ML, and disaggregated systems. They will feature interoperability in 800ZR, 400ZR, Multi-span optics, Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI), Co-Packaging, 224G and 112G Common Electrical I/O (CEI) and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS). Visit booth #B83 for live demos. More details at: https://www.oiforum.com/meetings-events/oif-ecoc-2024/

Media Contact:

Michael Ballard

Email: michael_ballard@ao-inc.com

Phone: (817) 583-2816

Sales Contact:

Simon Ximen, Ph. D.

Email: Simon_Ximen@ao-inc.com

Phone: 408-685-6228 (US)

Phone: +86-137-2889-3157 (China/Taiwan)