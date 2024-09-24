PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 September 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 23 September 2024, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMRPartnership Shares Purchased

Award Date: 23/09/2024

Purchase Price: £6.825		Matching Shares

Award Date: 23/09/2024

Allotment Price: £0.00333
Nicholas Wiles1818
Rob Harding1818

        
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint plc           

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Mark Latham
5. Tanya Murphy
6. Stephen O’Neill
7. Christopher Paul
8. Anthony Sappor
9. Josephine Toolan
10. Katy Wilde
11. Nicholas Wiles
12. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. Chief Financial Officer
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. Chief Executive
  12. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.

c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.82519
2.£6.82518
3.£6.82518
4.£6.82518
5.£6.82519
6.£6.82518
7.£6.82518
8.£6.82519
9.£6.82518
10.£6.82519
11.£6.82518
12.£6.82514
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.19£6.825£129.67
2.18£6.825£122.85
3.18£6.825£122.85
4.18£6.825£122.85
5.19£6.825£129.67
6.18£6.825£122.85
7.18£6.825£122.85
8.19£6.825£129.67
9.18£6.825£122.85
10.19£6.825£129.67
11.18£6.825£122.85
12.14£6.825£95.55
e)Date of the transaction23 September 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON


b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionMatching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£0.0033319
2.£0.0033318
3.£0.0033318
4.£0.0033318
5.£0.0033319
6.£0.0033318
7.£0.0033318
8.£0.0033319
9.£0.0033318
10.£0.0033319
11.£0.0033318
12.£0.0033314
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.19£0.00333£0.06
2.18£0.00333£0.05
3.18£0.00333£0.05
4.18£0.00333£0.05
5.19£0.00333£0.06
6.18£0.00333£0.05
7.18£0.00333£0.05
8.19£0.00333£0.06
9.18£0.00333£0.05
10.19£0.00333£0.06
11.18£0.00333£0.05
12.14£0.00333£0.04
e)Date of the transaction23 September 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue