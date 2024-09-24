TTM Technologies, Inc. Unveils New Xinger® Ultra Wide Band Balun Transformers Designed for Efficient Signal Conversion, Suitable for Diverse End Markets

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) is introducing its ultra-compact, low-profile broadband balanced to unbalanced transformers, the XMB0220K1-50100G and XMB0465Z1-50100G. These state-of-the-art balun transformers are engineered for diverse end markets, including Test and Measurement, Telecom, Commercial Off-The-Shelf (“COTS”) Military and Aerospace (“Mil-Aero”), 5G, LTE and Aero Radar.



The XMB0220K1-50100G (0.18 – 1.9 GHz) and XMB0465Z1-50100G (0.4 – 6.5 GHz) offer Common-Mode Rejection Ratio, critical for efficient signal conversion. The XMB0220K1-50100G is ideal for Test and Measurement, Telecom, and COTS Mil-Aero applications. It enables single-ended signals to be applied to differential ports on analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters and integrated RF chipsets used in radar to Internet of Things sensors. The XMB0465Z1-50100G is an ultra-small (1008), low-profile balun, ideal for high-level integrations for 5G, LTE, and Aero Radar, as well as L, S & C-Band in communications and Mil-Aero markets. It also enables single-ended signals to be applied to differential ports on integrated RF chipsets.

The XMB0220K1-50100G and XMB0465Z1-50100G are now available for sampling through ttm.com. They will be available for purchase later this fall. To find a stocking distributor, please visit ttm.com.

The radio frequency and specialty (“RF&S”) components Business Unit (“BU”) of TTM designs, manufactures, and sells custom high-frequency solutions and Xinger® brand standard components for wireless infrastructure, defense electronics, and test and measurement electronics markets. For more details on our product lines and newly released products, please visit ttm.com.

