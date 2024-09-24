DocNetwork Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for CampDoc and SchoolDoc Platforms

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DocNetwork announced that it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit for its CampDoc and SchoolDoc platforms, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of data security and privacy.



After completing their SOC 2 Type 1 and HIPAA audits in April 2024, Sensiba LLP completed a new audit to affirm that DocNetwork’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy over a period of time.

SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA are the gold standard for data security and privacy, ensuring companies handle data responsibly. Completing these audits marks a significant milestone for DocNetwork, and sets their software apart from competitors. CampDoc is the only camp management software to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA certification, and SchoolDoc is the only school Electronic Health Record (EHR) software to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA certification.

As camps and schools continue to rely on external vendors for essential operations, it is vital they trust and understand the software systems they use. DocNetwork’s independent security validation helps safeguard the Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI) of campers, students, and staff.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 and HIPAA certification was an important milestone, but progressing to SOC 2 Type 2 demonstrates our ongoing commitment to rigorous privacy and security standards,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of DocNetwork. “This achievement reinforces our dedication to protecting the camps and schools we serve, ensuring their confidence in our continuous efforts toward compliance and data protection.”

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer the most comprehensive solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home. DocNetwork is trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally, including traditional day and residential camps, YMCAs, Jewish Community Centers (JCCs), Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, parks and recreation facilities, colleges and universities, and K-12 public, private, and charter schools.

Camps and schools should visit www.campdoc.com or www.schooldoc.com for more information.

About DocNetwork

DocNetwork is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize safety in camps, schools, and businesses. A collaborative effort between doctors, nurses, camp and school directors, and business owners, DocNetwork helps organizations manage health forms, allergies, medications, immunizations, and illness and injury tracking. DocNetwork also offers online registration, travel and emergency medical protection, emergency text message alerts, check-in, and attendance. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com , www.schooldoc.com , or call 734-619-8300.

