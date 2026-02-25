Amilia and CampDoc Announce New Integration to Simplify Registration and Health Records for Camps and Youth Programs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amilia , a leading registration and membership management platform for community organizations, and CampDoc , the most trusted Electronic Health Record (EHR) system for camps and youth programs, announced a new integration designed to streamline operations, reduce administrative burden, and enhance participant health and safety.

The integration connects Amilia SmartRec directly with CampDoc , allowing enrollment, registration, and participant data to flow seamlessly into secure medical forms and health records. By eliminating duplicate data entry, organizations gain real-time visibility into participant information from registration through program completion.

Youth-serving organizations rely on accurate, up-to-date information to operate safely and efficiently. This integration ensures health profiles are automatically created and updated as families register, giving staff faster access to critical medical information while improving the experience for families.

"Youth-serving organizations manage complex operations where accuracy and trust are essential," said Hugo Lachance, CEO of Amilia. "Partnering with CampDoc strengthens our commitment to providing modern, connected tools that help organizations operate with confidence and deliver exceptional programs."

By bringing health and safety data closer to the point of registration, the Amilia and CampDoc integration helps camps, parks and recreation departments, YMCAs, JCCs, and after-school programs improve workflows while maintaining the highest standards for data integrity and security. CampDoc's rigorous compliance and privacy protections allow organizations to manage sensitive health information with confidence.

"We are excited to partner with Amilia," said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of CampDoc. "Together, we are delivering a smarter, more connected solution that simplifies operations, strengthens health and safety, and creates a better experience for staff and families alike."

Organizations interested in learning more about the Amilia and CampDoc integration can visit www.amilia.com or www.campdoc.com .

About Amilia

Founded in 2009, Amilia is on a mission to simplify the management of organizations offering activities and memberships to their community. From eCommerce, scheduling, reservations, waitlists, staff, facilities, financial sustainability, and more, Amilia is broadening access to modern technology for over 1,500 organizations. Its robust end-to-end solutions support small businesses, membership-based nonprofits, community centers, and Parks & Recreation agencies in their aim to engage their local communities. For more information, visit amilia.com.

About DocNetwork

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer the most comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home. DocNetwork is trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally, including traditional day and residential camps, aquariums, museums, zoos, YMCAs, JCCs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, parks and recreation facilities, colleges and universities, and K-12 public, private, and charter schools. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com , www.schooldoc.com , or call 734-619-8300.

