Vital Battery Metals Commences Drilling at the Company’s Sting Copper Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O), is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company’s Sting Copper Project (“Project” or “Sting”), located in western Newfoundland, Canada. This fully permitted program will consist of 5-7 drill holes totalling 1000+ meters that will target recently identified sizable chargeability anomalies in the Jumbo-Red Lode and Lode No 9 Grids (see company news release, September 4, 2024) as well as anomalous soil sample results (see company news release, January 22, 2024) and prospective rock samples (see company news release, July 11, 2024).



Highlights of the program include:

Drilling will begin southeast of the Jumbo showing ( 9.0% Cu across 9.1m ) (Assessment File 012G/08/0002) and then proceed to ~200-400m further east of the showing to target additional prospective areas (Fig. 1).

) (Assessment File 012G/08/0002) and then proceed to ~200-400m further east of the showing to target additional prospective areas (Fig. 1). Further drilling is planned to the west of the Friar Tuck showing (3.7 g/t Au over 0.9 m, Assessment File 012G/08/0078), which is coincident with multiple chargeability anomalies.

These drill holes are the first ever to target these showings and the areas covered by the recently completed IP survey.



Adrian Lamoureux, Vital’s Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Over the course of summer 2024, we have executed a robust exploration program to allow us to delineate exciting drill targets and we now are now eagerly awaiting the results that will emerge from this drill program. We are also compiling the results obtained from this summer’s prospecting and soil sampling and are excited to update the market with these results.”





Figure 1: Sting Copper Project overview with areas targeted for the 2024 drilling campaign highlighted.

JEA Acknowledgement

Vital gratefully acknowledges the anticipated financial support of $95,691.86 to be provided by the 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) program towards the Company’s 2024 exploration activities. The 2024 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Budget is $3.9 million and includes: $1.3 million from Provincial Grant funds, $1.3 million from ACOA funded Critical Mineral Assistance (CMA) and $1.3 million from the provincially funded Provincial Critical Mineral Assistance (PCMA). Funding is delivered in the form of rebates for eligible exploration activities.

References:

All assessment file data referenced above can be sourced at the following Newfoundland and Labrador web link: https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Alexander Timofeev, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting, who is a registered P.Geo in Quebec and Newfoundland, Canada.

The results discussed in this document are historical. A Qualified Person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate these results in accordance with NI 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, Vital Battery Metals Inc. nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property’s potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Dickson Lake Lithium and Sting Copper Project.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project. The Schofield Lithium Project is located ~60 km south of Hearst, Ontario. The Dickson Lake Lithium Project covers 464 single-cell mining claims and approximately 9,780 hectares and is near a Brunswick Exploration Lithium Project, Imagine Lithium’s Jackpot Deposit and Rock Tech’s Georgia Lake Deposit.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

