IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Vladi Delsoglio, CEO of Ederra

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Vladi Delsoglio, CEO of Ederra, a farm-to-body wellness brand that combines nature and cutting-edge science to create innovative, functional supplements for brain and body longevity.

To begin the interview, Delsoglio discussed his personal journey and how it led to the founding of Ederra.

“I started Ederra after being diagnosed with fatty liver disease, when I realized that traditional treatments weren't enough. When the doctor told me that I had a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, it was a shock to me. I’ve always had an amazing, healthy lifestyle – no smoking, drinking one or two beers per week and cooking all my meals. My doctor suggested that I incorporate broccoli microgreens into my diet. When I did that, my liver got better. From there, I start chatting with doctors, scientists and farmers in San Diego County. A year later, we launched EMPWR+, Ederra’s flagship product.”

“The name of the company, Ederra, comes from a Basque word meaning that everything surrounding you is beautiful. When you are happy with yourself, when you are healthy, when you have a healthy lifestyle, then everything surrounding you is beautiful. The EMPWR+ brand is named for the extra kick it gives to your daily routine. Our tagline is ‘Your wellness, your routine, your way’.”

“EMPWR+ is a farm-to-body functional superfood supplement featuring broccoli microgreens and Lion’s Mane mushrooms. Broccoli has a very potent antioxidant longevity compound called sulforaphane. Inside the broccoli microgreens featured in EMPWR+, this compound is 50 to 100 times more potent. It’s super powerful and really helps on anti-inflammatory, detox, anti-cancer and so forth. We add Lion’s Mane mushrooms for brain health. We wanted to create a very simple, two-ingredient, super powerful supplement that helps your body as well as your brain.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Vladi Delsoglio, CEO of Ederra, to learn more about the company’s farm-to-body approach to its products and how that approach differentiates Ederra in the supplement industry.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Ederra

Ederra creates farm-to-body functional superfood supplements designed to help people live healthier, more vibrant lives. The company caters to visionaries, entrepreneurs, explorers and those who push boundaries. Ederra’s products also serve our most cherished individuals – sisters, brothers, friends and mothers.

Ederra tackles challenges with diverse perspectives, unified by a shared passion for nutrition, sustainability and making the world a better place. To deliver the quality supplements its customers deserve, Ederra revolutionized production through local neighbor farms. The company’s dedication to freshness, quality and sustainability isn’t just about being premium; it’s about making a positive impact on the world.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EderraLyfe.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

