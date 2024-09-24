COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FRISCO, TX, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) plans to release its third quarter 2024 results on October 30, 2024 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on October 31, 2024 to discuss the third quarter results.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI25940ff3de024e45b06512519e9e6a64. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/27pqb8gi.

A replay of the third quarter 2024 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on October 31, 2024. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/27pqb8gi.

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.