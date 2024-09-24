Apheresis Equipment Market Set to Hit USD 6.66 Billion By 2032, With a 9.0% CAGR | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global apheresis equipment market size is predicted to grow from USD 3.08 billion in 2023 to USD 6.66 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What is Apheresis Equipment?

Apheresis is a procedure of acquiring one or more blood constituents by machine processing of whole blood in which the unused elements are recommenced to the donor or patient in the course or at the termination of the procedure. To obtain this, the yearned blood constituent is segregated from the whole blood utilizing centrifugal, filtration, and adsorption techniques. Albeit the apheresis equipment from several makers seems different from the exterior, the operating is rather homogenous with segregation in a one-usage disposable linked with bacterial filters to the machine and several security attributes to obtain maximal security for donor, patient, operator, and commodity.

The apheresis equipment market is witnessing substantial demand owing to the escalating requirement for remedial apheresis processes such as plasma exchange and cytapheresis to cure conditions such as autoimmune illnesses, blood disorders, and specific cancers. Besides, the augmentation of the healthcare framework in surfacing nations, together with growing consciousness about blood donation and apheresis processes, is driving the market growth.

Apheresis Equipment Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 3.08 billion Market value in 2032 USD 6.66 billion CAGR 9.0% from 2024-2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Key Highlights of the Report:

Various factors, including a growing demand for blood constituents and technological inventions such as mechanized and portable apheresis devices, are driving the market for apheresis equipment.

The market is primarily segmented based on product, application, procedure, technology, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest apheresis equipment market share.

Apheresis Equipment Market Key Players:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Braun SE

Cerus Corporation

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Haemonetics Corporation

Haier Biomedical

Medica SPA

Miltenyi Biotec

NIKKISO Medical Europe GmbH

Top Market Developments:

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Sophisticated Apheresis Equipment : A move towards more experienced apheresis equipment that provides improved accuracy, ease of use, and decreased process periods are pushing the market. The amalgamation of artificial intelligence and data analytics in apheresis machines is enhancing the observation and handling of processes, thus sanctioning superior patient results.

: A move towards more experienced apheresis equipment that provides improved accuracy, ease of use, and decreased process periods are pushing the market. The amalgamation of artificial intelligence and data analytics in apheresis machines is enhancing the observation and handling of processes, thus sanctioning superior patient results. Cost-Effective Apheresis Solutions : There is an escalating trend towards advancing economical apheresis solutions to render these processes more approachable, especially in low and moderate-income nations is supporting the apheresis equipment market growth.

: There is an escalating trend towards advancing economical apheresis solutions to render these processes more approachable, especially in low and moderate-income nations is supporting the apheresis equipment market growth. Growing Detrimental Illnesses: Detrimental illnesses such as autoimmune illnesses, blood disorders, and specific kinds of cancers frequently need remedial apheresis as the constituent of handling and cure. For instance, patients with autoimmune illnesses such as Guillain-Barre syndrome or myasthenia gravis grasp profit from plasma exchange remedies that discard detrimental antibodies from the bloodstream.

Challenges:

High Costs: Progressive apheresis machines comprise advanced technologies for blood constituent segregation and management and require sizeable funding, rendering them costly for healthcare donors to buy and conserve. These factors impede the market growth.

Which Region Leads Apheresis Equipment Sector?

North America : North America dominated the apheresis equipment industry with the largest revenue share. The region’s dominance in the market can be attributed to elevated healthcare disbursement, progressive healthcare framework, and notable acquisition of medical technologies.

: North America dominated the apheresis equipment industry with the largest revenue share. The region’s dominance in the market can be attributed to elevated healthcare disbursement, progressive healthcare framework, and notable acquisition of medical technologies. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the apheresis equipment market over the estimated period. This is due to speedy economic advancements in nations such as China, India, and Japan, which are improving the potential to acquire progressive medical technologies involving apheresis equipment.





Segmental Overview:

By Product Outlook:

Disposable Apheresis Kits

Devices

By Application Outlook:

Renal Diseases

Hematology

Neurology

Others

By Procedure Outlook:

Plasmapheresis

Photopheresis

Leukapheresis

Plateletpheresis

LDL Apheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Others

By Technology Outlook:

Membrane Filtration

Centrifugation

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

