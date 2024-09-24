Cannabix Technologies and Omega Laboratories Inc. Advance Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology – Dr. Bruce Goldberger to Present at Society of Forensic Toxicologists Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) reports that it will be presenting the Company’s marijuana breathalyzer system at the Society of Forensic Toxicologists (SOFT) conference in October in St. Louis. Cannabix Senior Advisor, Dr. Bruce Goldberger (bio below), will be presenting at a conference workshop session titled, “Chasing Impairment – Advancement in Technologies or a Paradigm Shift? – You be the Judge!”. The workshop will explore the latest advancements in the field of drug and impairment testing including cutting-edge techniques for detecting recent cannabis use via breath-based testing protocols.



Furthermore, the Company reports that Omega Laboratories Inc (“Omega Laboratories” or “Omega”) and Cannabix have incorporated several new features to the Company’s marijuana breathalyzer technology to meet market and emerging regulatory requirements. In particular, Cannabix has upgraded its Breath Collection Unit – handheld technology to include an “on demand” periodic quality assurance check, a new startup self check and new ambient air sample collection procedure. The sample collection cartridge has been modified to be able to collect a single sample or dual sample consistent with Federally regulated programs that require a simultaneous A, B sample collection. These additional features have been added in collaboration with Omega. Cannabix and Omega are actively working together to set limits of detection (LOD) and limits of quantification (LOQ) as well as the cutoff level for the detection of delta-9 THC (primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) in breath. During spring 2024, Cannabix entered into a strategic partnership and development agreement with Omega Laboratories to advance the development and commercialization of the Cannabix marijuana breathalyzer technology. Omega Laboratories is an international industry leader in forensic drugs of abuse testing with multiple international certifications and accreditations.

Highlights:

Cannabix engineers have incorporated several new features to the Company’s marijuana breathalyzer technology to meet industry and emerging regulatory requirements.

Dr. Bruce Goldberger will present the Company’s marijuana breathalyzer system at the Society of Forensic Toxicologists conference in October.

Thus far, Omega scientists have been able to detect and quantify delta-9 THC in the low picogram range – a level of detection low enough for detecting drug compounds in breath.

Omega scientists have established a delta-9 THC calibration curve with samples obtained from the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (BCU) for the purposes of quantification using Omega’s preexisting and well-established extraction and detection processes.

Omega scientists have consistently detected and quantified delta-9 THC from breath samples collected from subjects utilizing the Cannabix BCU.

Omega scientists have developed a test method for a breath sample that successfully detects, isolates and quantifies delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC, CBN and CBD. Cannabix and Omega have begun working together on multiple fronts including hardware refinement, marketing and preparing numerous validation studies.

Omega Laboratories is headquartered in Ohio, USA in a state-of-the-art facility providing drugs of abuse testing to over 6,000 clients worldwide, including several Fortune 500 companies, police, highway patrol, court systems, military organizations, and school systems. Omega also has one of the largest Third-Party Administrator (TPA) client lists in America.

About Dr. Bruce Goldberger

Dr. Bruce Goldberger is a professor and the former chief of the Forensic Medicine Division in the Department of Pathology, Immunology and Laboratory Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Florida. Dr. Goldberger was the director of the University of Florida forensic toxicology laboratory for approximately 30 years. Dr. Goldberger is the principal investigator of the Florida Drug-Related Outcomes Surveillance and Tracking System (FROST) and Co-investigator of the National Drug Early Warning System (NDEWS).

About Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with an additional state-of-the-art facility in Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 24 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid and Urine. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of their Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless online Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in eight languages, licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement, workplaces and laboratories. Cannabix is developing delta-9 THC and alcohol screening devices. Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Breath testing for delta-9 THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of its Breath Logix Series of breath alcohol detection devices for employers and a range of other settings.

