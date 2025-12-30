Cannabix Secures First Distributor Order for BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices in Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing devices, is pleased to announce that it has received its first product orders for BreathLogix devices and related accessories from its exclusive distribution partner in Australia, Breathalyser Sales & Service Pty Ltd. (“Breathalyser SSP”). This order represents Cannabix’s first international distributor order for its BreathLogix alcohol screening product line.

Earlier this year, Cannabix entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Breathalyser SSP for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands to represent the Company’s BreathLogix autonomous (unmanned) alcohol breathalyzer devices (see Figures 1 and 2).

BreathLogix devices provide rapid breath alcohol checks, capture a photo of the user simultaneously, and deliver real-time alerts to managers—helping prevent workplace injuries and property damage caused by alcohol impairment.

Breathalyser SSP is a leading distributor of alcohol and drug testing devices for employers and personal use for the Australian market. The company operates regional offices in Perth, Melbourne, and Brisbane and serves clients across sectors including mining, oil and gas, industrial, trucking, warehousing, and technology.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies stated, “Cannabix is excited to receive first orders from Australia for its BreathLogix Alcohol devices as the Company works to deliver innovative new technologies to market. Breathalyser Sales & Service Pty Ltd has many years of experience with various industries deploying breath alcohol testing systems to improve worker safety.”

Ben Smit, Managing Director of Breathalyser Sales & Service Pty Ltd., stated, "BreathLogix delivers several key features that are important to employers including the ability to rapidly test for breath alcohol, integration capabilities, replaceable sensor cartridge technology and cloud reporting to name a few. We are Australia's oldest distributor and leader in supplying drug and alcohol testing equipment. Pre-access, unmanned employee alcohol screening is a major segment of our business."

BreathLogix rapidly checks for breath alcohol and simultaneously takes a photo of the user to confirm and record identity. The device delivers precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels on the screen and sends real-time test reports via SMS and e-mail, alerting managers to positive BAC results so they can take immediate action to avoid damage and injury. All test results are logged and managed on a dedicated ‘Connect’ web portal. BreathLogix can be integrated with doors, turnstiles, gates, facial recognition, fingerprint readers and motor vehicle key fleet management systems for pre-access alcohol testing. Furthermore, the device can be used for start-of-shift testing, mandated testing, pre-employment testing, return-to-work testing, random and post-incident testing.

BreathLogix includes patent pending pre-calibrated sensor cartridge technology allowing administrators to easily maintain their devices and eliminate the need for costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance.

The Company reports that it will not proceed with the previously announced non-brokered LIFE private placement. Recent orders for the BreathLogix product line, coupled with increased ramp-up activity from distribution partners for the Marijuana Breath Test solution, indicate that the Company’s near-term capital requirements will be reassessed in early 2026.

The Company has entered into an arm’s length 30-day investor awareness campaign with ShareholdersIPR LLC. ShareholdersIPR, will provide a research report, help disseminate the report through social media and online web forums (“Services”). As consideration for the Services, the company will pay USD $2,450. The Company will not issue any securities to ShareholdersIPR as compensation for its Services. The principal of ShareholdersIPR LLC is Thomas K. Shea (thomas@shareholdersipr.com, 404-314-5580, Marietta, Georgia).

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring.

