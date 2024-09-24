Truly Hard Seltzer Introduces New Limited-Edition ‘Brunch Pack’ Featuring Brunch-Ready Flavors

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five o’clock somewhere is out, and brunch o’clock is in!

Truly Hard Seltzer is gearing up for fall festivities by dropping an all-new Truly Hard Seltzer Brunch Pack to help drinkers brunch from anywhere. This limited-edition pack will be sold nationwide beginning now through the end of the year, while supplies last.

The brunch-ready pack includes four bottomless staples – the return of the fan-favorite Rosé-Style flavor, as well as all-new Orange Mimosa-Style, Peach Bellini-Style and Cran Sangria-Style. Flavor notes include:

Rosé-Style: A lightly refreshing Rosé-inspired flavor blended with notes of strawberry, peach, green apple and raspberry.

A lightly refreshing Rosé-inspired flavor blended with notes of strawberry, peach, green apple and raspberry. Orange Mimosa-Style: A fresh, crisp, bubbly take on the staple, featuring the sweet flavor of mandarin oranges.

A fresh, crisp, bubbly take on the staple, featuring the sweet flavor of mandarin oranges. Peach Bellini-Style: Effervescent and bubbly, featuring candied peach flavors and aromas.

Effervescent and bubbly, featuring candied peach flavors and aromas. Cran Sangria-Style: An ode to the classic, with notes of floral cranberry blended with hints of cinnamon, apple, orange and warming spices.

A New Approach to Bottomless Brunch: No Pants Allowed

To celebrate the new pack launch, Truly is taking bottomless brunch to the next level by throwing a one-day-only Truly Bottomless Brunch, hosted by reality TV superstars hot off the island, fan favorites Serena Page and JaNa Craig.

While the concept of a bottomless brunch with unlimited food and drinks isn’t new to New Yorkers, this pop-up event, on October 5th in New York City from 12pm to 3pm ET, flips the script on everyone’s beloved bottomless brunch antics and hones into its literal meaning – truly bottomless.... meaning food, drink and yes, bottoms. Guests may wear boxers, briefs, boxer briefs – or whatever makes them comfortable. But they’ll need to check their pants at the door.

Lucky brunch goers who land a coveted spot on the guest list will be strongly encouraged to surrender their pants at the complimentary “Pants Check” before embarking on the bottomless party of a lifetime, where they will enjoy endless brunch bites, complimentary merch, a chance to snap a picture with Serena and JaNa, and of course, countless cans of the new Truly Hard Seltzer Brunch Pack flavors.

“I’m so excited to be joining my partner in crime, JaNa, in working with Truly to celebrate something we can all get behind… going bottomless!” said reality star Serena Page. “If you know me, you know there is nothing I love more than having a good time with my friends, and the new Truly Brunch Pack is here to help everyone do just that!”

JaNa Craig added “My girl Serena and I are usually on the same page, and we definitely are when it comes to this! You can’t go wrong with a little brunch and a little Truly, and who needs bottoms anyway? Not us and not the fans joining us at the Truly Bottomless Brunch pop-up.”

This ticketed event is FREE and open to fans 21+, but spots are in high demand. Brunch fans should mark their calendars and head to trulybottomlessbrunch.eventbrite.com to score their bottomless brunch reservation. The first ticket drop will be on Friday, September 27th at 9am ET followed by a second release on Tuesday, October 1st at 9am ET. While this is a no pants party, bare bottoms are a no go. We’ll cover the brunch check, so long as you cover your cheeks – whether that’s with undies, hot pants, speedos or whatever you have in your closet – the options are endless!

“Brunch is one of everyone’s favorite drinking occasions – it’s a time to get together with friends and have yourself a day,” said Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer’s senior director of marketing. “We heard our fans and that’s why Truly is putting a light and refreshing, ready-to-drink spin on classic brunch staples and making them available to enjoy anytime, anywhere.”

Fans who are unable to attend the pop-up can still celebrate with merch from the exclusive “Truly Brunch-O'clock” capsule collection by heading to www.trulyoriginals.com/limited.

This limited-edition brunch-themed merch line is available now and includes oversized tees ($24) and boxer shorts ($12). The collection also features a first-of-its-kind attachable stemware line, known as “Truly Stemmies,” which elevate any Truly slim can into a classy, functional flute for brunch on the go anytime, anywhere. Truly Stemmies are free with promo code BRUNCH.

For more information and where to buy, follow Truly on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or visit TrulyHardSeltzer.com. As always, please drink responsibly.



About Truly

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative “beyond beer” experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly is all about keeping it light in how we show up in our drinkers’ lives. That's why Truly has something for everyone with lightly flavored styles at our core (Berry, Citrus, and Party packs), plus bolder flavor mix packs (Lemonade, Margarita-Style, and Punch), and culturally- and seasonally relevant limited releases. In 2022, Truly introduced Truly Flavored Vodka and its first spirits-based seltzer, Truly Vodka Soda before introducing Truly Tequila Soda nationally in 2024. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com, follow Truly on social media, or experience Truly for yourself at the home of innovation in Downtown Los Angeles at Truly L.A.



About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

