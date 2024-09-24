Suzy’s Chief Customer Officer Katie Gross Promoted to President

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy , a leading market research and consumer insights platform today announced the promotion of Katie Gross, Chief Customer Officer, to President. Gross has played a pivotal role in driving Suzy's mission to revolutionize consumer insights for the world’s leading brands. Her new leadership position reflects the company’s commitment to continuing its rapid growth and innovative approach to market research.



Katie brings to the role over 20 years of global leadership experience, including leadership roles at Cint, Toluna, and Mintel. Her journey at Suzy began with a focus on customer experience and business development, where she has built a world class team enabling Suzy’s promise to bring high-quality, agile research to the world’s leading brands. In her expanded role, she will continue to oversee all of Suzy's commercial functions and take on expanded roles in strategy and corporate development, ensuring the company continues to lead in product innovation, customer satisfaction, and growth.

"I am thrilled to step into the role of President at such an exciting time for Suzy," said Katie Gross. "I look forward to working alongside our talented team to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of consumer insights. Together, we will continue to evolve our platform and ensure that brands across industries can access the real-time, actionable data they need to drive their businesses forward."





Matt Britton, Founder and CEO of Suzy, praised Katie’s promotion, stating, "Katie has been an extraordinary leader at Suzy, consistently elevating our culture, product, team, and customer relationships. I am confident that as President, she will continue to drive our mission forward and help Suzy reach new heights."

In addition to her role at Suzy, Katie Gross serves on the board of the Insights Association and Market Research Institute International further exemplifying her commitment to mentorship and advancement in the market research industry.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 list in 2024, GRIT’s Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research and a Top 25 Innovator in 2024 by the Insights Association. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com.

