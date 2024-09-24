Solera’s Identifix Direct-Hit® Pro Academy Wins Prestigious 2024 MOTOR Top 20 Award





WESTLAKE, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, is proud to announce that Identifix Direct-Hit® Pro Academy has been awarded a 2024 MOTOR Top 20 Award for its innovative approach to technical training in the automotive industry. This recognition highlights the Academy's solution to a significant industry challenge: the rapid advancement of vehicle technology and the increasing complexity of repair jobs.



Identifix Direct-Hit® Pro Academy addresses the critical need for up-to-date technical training that allows technicians to keep pace with new technologies without compromising workshop productivity. Traditional classroom training often requires technicians to step away from the repair bay, costing valuable work hours. In contrast, Direct-Hit® Pro Academy offers flexible, video-based training from seasoned industry professionals, enabling technicians to learn and apply new skills in real time, directly at their workstations.

Victoria Repice, SVP of Product Management at Solera, emphasizes the practical benefits of the Academy's training: "Our professional courses are designed to tackle the real challenges that technicians face daily, offering immediate solutions that enhance both the quality and efficiency of their work. Thanks to the Identifix Direct-Hit® Pro Academy, repair shops can rapidly equip their staff with the necessary skills to manage more complex repairs and adapt to the fast-evolving automotive landscape. This award affirms Solera’s commitment to driving industry standards forward and supporting our clients through innovative educational tools."

