Cangrade Introduces AI Copilot Jules, Empowering HR Leaders to Make Stronger Talent Decisions with Generative AI

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade today introduced Jules—its transformative, new AI Copilot created to help HR professionals make more strategic, data-backed talent decisions. Jules leverages intelligence from Cangrade’s talent assessment to answer important questions and uncover insights about everything from hiring and employee growth and development, to personal motivators and strategies for improvement.



Jules was born from Cangrade’s informative assessment in conjunction with its powerful, patented Generative AI capabilities. With the goal of both improving and streamlining talent decisions, HR professionals and hiring managers can now ask questions that range from simple to complex and receive insightful, contextually relevant guidance based on a person’s personality profiles. Whether it’s the best way to communicate with a peer, finding the right tone or approach to deal with a challenging situation, or writing the most competitive offer letter, Jules can help.

Cangrade customers are already using Jules to:

Make talent intelligence actionable

Maximize data-driven decision-making across their organization

Upgrade predictions of candidate performance

Navigate work situations with thoughtful guidance

Improve employee engagement, retention, and mobility

Optimize performance and ROI with tailored talent management

What sets Jules apart from other solutions is not simply its ability to maximize talent intelligence, but that the advice it generates is on par with a high-level I/O psychologist. While deep, personal familiarity with the employee or candidate in question is something critical to making better talent decisions, most organizations don’t have access or time to hire a fully dedicated staff member to oversee this. With Jules, you don’t need one—you can create individualized performance plans and communications with the data you already have.

“For years, organizations have conducted workshops, trainings, and deployed different tools and technologies to profile team members in hopes of creating a better work environment. Very rarely do these approaches achieve the desired results—until now,” said Gershon Goren, founder and CEO, Cangrade. “Jules is like a world-class, AI-powered I/O psychologist ready to help HR professionals build a dynamic workforce equipped for the future.”

To further Cangrade’s mission of leveling the playing field for job seekers, the company will be announcing new AI features in the coming months. Available to any user, Jules will offer helpful insights for those just entering the job market, to those looking to advance their careers.

