Hennessey Launches Venom 800 Super Truck

SEALY, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced a more powerful and even quicker alternative to the Ford F-150 Raptor R – the Hennessey Venom 800 F-150.

Inundated by power-hungry customers unable to secure a Raptor R, the Hennessey team has responded with a package boasting 800 bhp @ 6,200 rpm and 757 lb-ft torque @ 4,100. The leap in performance enables 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and an 11.7 second quarter mile time.

The Venom 800 truck pairs exterior and interior upgrades with additional enhancements to the suspension, wheels, tires and powertrain to deliver a formidable full-size super-truck packed with performance, capability, and signature Hennessey flair.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Demand for powerfully designed and engineered Hennessey trucks continues to grow strongly. Our new Venom 800 F-150 is the super truck that our clients have been asking for. Highly capable both on- and off-road, it offers the perfect combination of performance, utility, and luxury.”

To achieve the performance improvement, Hennessey’s engineers add a 3.0-litre supercharger, upgraded air-to-water intercooler, high-performance fuel injection, and high-flow air induction system alongside Hennessey’s proprietary engine management calibration, a dual-tip cat-back exhaust, and massive six-piston Brembo performance brakes.

Beyond its powerful performance and stopping ability, the Hennessey Venom 800 upgrade adds a six-inch BDS suspension lift with FOX coilovers, upgraded rear shocks, 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, front and rear steel ‘Venom’ bumpers, and LED off-road lights integrated into the front bumper.

Having ensured performance superiority and off-road capability, the Hennessey team also adds a host of exterior and interior features to further elevate the Venom 800’s individuality, comfort, and style. Outside, the truck receives a massive, single-piece carbon fiber Hennessey grille, electronic fold-out running boards, and illuminated Venom 800 front fender badges. Inside, passengers enjoy premium Hennessey script embroidered headrests, all-weather Hennessey floor mats throughout, American flag inserts, and a serial-numbered plaque.

Only 250 units are available globally for 2024 with each model sporting signature Hennessey badging and a serial-numbered engine plaque. The trucks are available exclusively through authorized Ford retailers, with each benefiting from Hennessey’s 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Interested customers can find out more and place orders with their retailer, at HennesseyPerformance.com, or by calling +1 979 885 1300.

