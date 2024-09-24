Verizon named Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for FIFA World Cup 26™ and Official Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Deal marks first-ever agreement between FIFA and the world-class network provider

Verizon will power experiences for fans and customers leading up to, during, and after FIFA World Cup 26™, while also ensuring state-of-the-art connectivity across stadiums

Collaboration to ensure everyone across the tournament can follow every second of the action



NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An agreement between Verizon and FIFA was announced today, with the world-class network provider named the Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico and the U.S., as well as a Tournament Supporter in the U.S for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

Building on Verizon’s reputation as the go-to communications network partner of choice for sports and entertainment powerhouses, Verizon will now be powering future FIFA World Cup experiences for fans, players, media and more. For the FIFA World Cup 26, Verizon’s connectivity services will play a vital role across stadiums, official sites and various parts of the tournament operations, in what is the first-ever deal between the two organizations.

“The FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup are events that bring together global communities with a shared passion for the game,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon. “Verizon is committed to powering experiences that fans love, whether they’re on the ground or on the go. Our partnership with FIFA will power this connection for soccer fans around the world and enable the type of experience that only Verizon can deliver.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: “Football unites the world, and to unite the world we need to ensure that everyone is connected. Verizon is joining us on this journey to make football truly global, and will create the network that brings fans, players, partners and media alike together in 2026. We believe in the power of unity and, together, we’re excited about how Verizon’s involvement in these two groundbreaking tournaments can help grow the global game.”

The FIFA World Cup 26, the pinnacle of men’s soccer, is coming to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 – as well as Canada and Mexico – and will be the largest ever held, with 48 teams playing 104 matches. In partnership with FIFA, Verizon will help cater for the influx of fans, players and visitors around the country – ensuring that networks across stadiums, communities and cities keep fans, players and every attendee connected to all of the action. In addition, Verizon will deploy a program for international fans to access the Verizon network upon landing in the U.S. and Canada, ensuring a reliable connection for all visitors.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ will be the tenth edition of the tournament, with 32 nations competing for glory. Brazil will host the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ for the first time, becoming the first ever South American nation to host the competition. The U.S. has hosted the competition twice and won it four times.

As an Official Tournament Supporter for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in the U.S., Verizon will bring experiences for fans leading up to, during and after the games, including activations, unique giveaways, player meet-and-greets ahead of the tournament, and more.

