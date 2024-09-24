Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Half-yearly Financial Report

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI Number : 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

24 September 2024

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company")

Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2024

Results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2024. The highlights include:

Total return of 4.99 pence per share (6.9% on opening Net asset value) (30 June 2023: 4.74 pence per share)

Net asset value of 75.09 pence per share (31 December 2023: 71.99 pence per share)

£143.8 million fund size (31 December 2023: £127.3 million)

Dividend paid of 1.80 pence per share in the period (30 June 2023: 1.82 pence per share)

Sale of Egress after the period end, returning over 7 times cost.





The Board also declared a second dividend of 1.88 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 6 December 2024 to shareholders on the register on 15 November 2024.

The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2024 is attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at:

www.albion.capital/AATG30Jun2024

For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website:

www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG

or contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

