Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Half-yearly Financial Report

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
LEI Number : 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
24 September 2024
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company")
Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2024
Results announcement
The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2024. The highlights include:
- Total return of 4.99 pence per share (6.9% on opening Net asset value) (30 June 2023: 4.74 pence per share)
- Net asset value of 75.09 pence per share (31 December 2023: 71.99 pence per share)
- £143.8 million fund size (31 December 2023: £127.3 million)
- Dividend paid of 1.80 pence per share in the period (30 June 2023: 1.82 pence per share)
- Sale of Egress after the period end, returning over 7 times cost.
The Board also declared a second dividend of 1.88 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 6 December 2024 to shareholders on the register on 15 November 2024.
The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2024 is attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at:
www.albion.capital/AATG30Jun2024
For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website:
www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG
or contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
