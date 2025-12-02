Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Interim Management Statement

LEI Code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Introduction

I present Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 July 2025 to 30 September 2025.

Performance

The Company’s unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) as at 30 September 2025 was £269.0 million or 70.77 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 0.07 pence per share (0.1%) since 30 June 2025.

After accounting for the second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 1.77 pence per share paid on 31 October 2025 to shareholders on the register on 3 October 2025, the NAV is 69.00 pence per share.

Fundraising

On 23 October 2025 the Company announced the publication of its prospectus for the Albion VCTs Top Up Offers 2025/26 of new Ordinary shares seeking to raise up to £20 million, with an overallotment facility of up to an additional £10 million, before issue costs. The Offers opened for applications on 3 November 2025. Further details can be found at www.albion.capital/offers.

Portfolio

The following investments have been made during the period:

New investments £’000 Activity Agio Ratings 1,215 Credit ratings agency for the digital assets market Fit Collective Labs 297 AI-powered platform to enable better understanding of Stock Keeping Unit (“SKU”) level economics for fashion retailers Total new investments 1,512





Further investments £’000 Activity Tem-Energy 367 Energy trading platform PerchPeek 216 Digital Relocation Platform Total further investments 583

Top ten holdings as at 30 September 2025:

Investment Carrying value

£’000 % of net asset value Activity Quantexa 51,401 19.1% Decision intelligence platform to help solve challenges across customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk management, fraud, and security Proveca 16,599 6.2% Reformulation of medicines for children Oviva 16,302 6.1% A technology enabled service business in medical nutritional therapy (“MNT”) Gravitee 10,776 4.0% Application Programming Interface (“API”) management platform Convertr Media 5,898 2.2% A customer acquisition platform which tracks advertising leads all the way to sale TransFICC 5,719 2.1% A provider of a connectivity solution, connecting financial institutions with trading venues via a single API The Evewell Group 5,617 2.1% Operator of women’s health centres focusing on fertility Runa Network 5,609 2.1% Cloud platform and infrastructure that enables corporates to issue digital incentives and payouts Chonais River Hydro 5,536 2.1% Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands Elliptic Enterprises 4,741 1.8% Provider of Anti Money Laundering services to digital asset institutions

A full breakdown of the Company’s portfolio can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

Share buy-backs

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board’s intention for buy-backs to be at around a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Material events and transactions after the period end

The Company paid a dividend of 1.77 pence per Ordinary share on 31 October 2025 to shareholders on the register on 3 October 2025. The Company issued the following Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share under the dividend reinvestment scheme:

Date Number of shares issued Issue price per share Net consideration received £’000 31 October 2025 1,376,604 68.93 pence 949

On 23 October 2025, the Company announced the publication of its prospectus for the Albion VCTs Top Up Offers 2025/26 as detailed in the Fundraising section above.

In November 2025, the Company disposed of its holding in The Evewell Group for initial proceeds of £5.4 million, representing a 2.8x return on cash invested (including interest and dividends received) with the potential to return 3.2x through an earnout.

There have been no other material events or transactions after the period end to the date of this announcement.

Autumn Budget & VCT Legislation

Following the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget announcement on 26 November 2025, the Government will modernise the VCT scheme by doubling the asset and investment limits for VCTs. We welcome this change; a move Albion Capital has long campaigned for. This amendment reflects the reality of scaling a business in 2025 and will allow us to back our most successful portfolio companies for longer, potentially driving greater capital value growth within the portfolio.

Simultaneously, the Government has also announced that from 6 April 2026, upfront income tax relief on new VCT investments will be reduced from 30% to 20%. We recognise that the reduction in tax relief is disappointing, and we will therefore contribute to the Government’s call for evidence making the case that this change should be reversed.

Further information

Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

Clive Richardson, Chairman

2 December 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP - Tel: 020 7601 1850