Halloween Hijinks In New Children’s Book Turns Fear into Fun

In When the Lights Go Out, a young boy fears that monsters are coming to haunt him as a storm sweeps through his small town on the eve of Halloween. Huddled under his blanket, he fears the worst… but not all is what it seems. There may even be a bit of common ground.

“The whole idea behind the book is to present this dichotomy of a child’s imagination,” co-author Eduardo Lecuona explained. “The terror and fear of the imagination juxtaposed with the docile harmlessness of reality.”

The storm causes problems for the things that go bump in the night, too! Werewolves, zombies, mummies and more struggle to survive slapstick situations brought about by the pouring rain. As the night goes on, the young boy realizes these monsters are far too busy with their own troubles to even think about haunting him.

“Ultimately the takeaway is that we are all more similar than we might think,” said co-author and illustrator Nick Garnham Wright. “In hard times, our commonalities unite us.”

When the Lights Go Out is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Authors:

Punk-pop and horror enthusiast Eduardo Lecuona met filmmaker and father Nick Garnham Wright many moons ago at film school. Born six hours and two thousand miles apart, the pair quickly bonded over their shared interests in music, art, and literature. Combining Eduardo’s creepy crawly creative vision with Nick’s passion for poetry and his uniquely charming illustrations, When the Lights Go Out marks their first publication.

