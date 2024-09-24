Forum Systems Partners With Carahsoft to Empower Public Sector With Scalable and Secure GenAI Solutions

NEWTON, Ma. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forum Systems, Inc., a leader in GenAI and API technologies, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to empower the Public Sector with scalable and secure Generative AI (GenAI) solutions. This collaboration grants Public Sector agencies access to Forum Systems' cutting-edge GenAI products, including the QuantumSim™ platform, QS SecureGPT and QS Contracts.



"In the new era of Generative AI technology, it is important that the adoption of GenAI be done in an ethical and safe manner,” says Jason Macy, CTO of Forum Systems. “We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to bring our SecureGPT multi-LLM Gateway product to the Public Sector. SecureGPT is a production deployed and proven LLM Gateway technology in the commercial sector for role-based access to LLMs with built-in cutting-edge AI components that provide dynamic LLM governance, auditing, guardrails, and sensitive information obfuscation to prevent data leakage to public LLMs.”

QS SecureGPT serves as a Secure Multi-LLM Gateway, designed to protect agencies’ confidential data while utilizing the capabilities of public Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT. The solution secures information exchanges among private and public LLMs using advanced features such as intent detection, moderation, guardrails, obfuscation and centralized audit observability across all LLM communications. Additionally, QS SecureGPT integrates seamlessly with existing user identity management systems, enabling agencies to enforce GenAI Governance alongside their current user policies and roles.

QS Contracts offers unparalleled insight into contract documents through comprehensive analysis using LLMs. This product enables agencies to optimize their IT ecosystem by identifying overlapping capabilities, inefficiencies and redundancies across thousands of contracts. QS Contracts also facilitates secure interaction with contracts via LLMs, utilizing intelligent obfuscation and retrieval augmented generation to enhance the accuracy and security of LLM outputs. This solution allows agencies to centralize contract management, establish a central source of truth and minimize risks and redundant costs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Forum Systems to bring cutting-edge Generative AI solutions to the Public Sector,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “The innovative capabilities of Forum’s QuantumSim™, QS SecureGPT and QS Contracts align perfectly with our mission to provide scalable and secure technology solutions to government agencies. This partnership will empower our clients to harness the full potential of GenAI while ensuring data protection. Together, we are setting a new standard for how agencies manage and utilize advanced AI technologies.”

For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or ForumSystems@carahsoft.com.

About Forum Systems

Forum Systems is leading the Enterprise GenAI revolution. Forum’s patent-pending QuantumSim™, together with Forum Sentry, mitigate the unpredictable nature of LLMs through integration with corporate APIs, ensuring LLM output is truthful and accurate. QuantumSim™ is secure by design and ships with industry-leading guardrails, moderation, data obfuscation, and observability for LLM-enabled offerings. Used by some of the largest global companies for building intelligent business workflows, Forum’s suite of products provides unique solutions that allow enterprises and agencies to reinvent themselves with GenAI.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com