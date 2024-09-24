The Miller Group Awards Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship to Two Arizona State University Seniors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miller Group (TMG) announced it has awarded its 2024 Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship (RRM Scholarship) to Arizona State University (ASU), W. P. Carey School of Business students Maxwell Fields and Ilya Illiashenko. Mr. Fields is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance, a minor in Economics, and a Certificate in Applied Business Data Analytics. Mr. Illiashenko is pursuing Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance and Supply Chain Management.







Mr. Fields has strong leadership skills and a passion for investment management. He co-founded and serves as vice president of the Financial Literacy and Market Economics Club at ASU. He is vice president of Sigma Nu, a leadership-focused non-profit fraternity and through multiple internships in the investment and financial industry, he gained valuable hands-on knowledge and he plans to enter the investment management sector upon graduation.

Mr. Illiashenko serves as an associate for the Symposium Planning Committee for Scholars of Finance at ASU. His internships have included finance, investment, and real estate finance. At Teach for America, he led an SAT bootcamp for high school juniors from an underserved community achieving a 50% improvement in student engagement and a 30% increase in academic performance through data-driven strategies. Witnessing his mother's lifelong dedication to reforming Ukraine's healthcare system instilled a desire to address societal challenges and uplift communities. Mr. Illiashenko’s ultimate goal is to contribute to his home country of Ukraine's development, fostering integrity, transparency, and a robust financial and healthcare landscape. He strives to bridge the gap between academic pursuits and real-world impact in Ukraine.

Mr. Miller, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMG and affiliated entities, stated, “Our firm had a difficult time selecting one scholarship recipient this year due to the exceptional quality of applicants. We decided to select two superb students as co-recipients for our 2024 award. These two applicants stood out to me not only for their academic achievements, but also for their efforts outside of the university. We are honored to assist both recipients financially and with future individual mentoring and guidance by me.”

"Ilya Illiashenko and Maxwell Fields are excellent candidates for the Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship. In addition to their outstanding academic records, both candidates are notable leaders in a number of campus and community-based initiatives. I want to thank Rudy Miller for his continued recognition and financial support of academically accomplished student leaders like Maxwell and Ilya” remarked Laura Lindsey, Department of Finance Chair and the Cutler Family Endowed Professor, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University.

About Rudy R. Miller

Mr. Rudy R. Miller, a former member of the U.S. Armed Forces, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and investor in numerous industries. Mr. Miller is Chairman, President, and CEO of Miller Capital Corporation, an affiliate of The Miller Group of entities; for more information, including Mr. Miller’s biography, visit www.themillergroup.net.

Mr. Miller instituted the annual Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship Program in 2008 to support Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business. Since inception, Mr. Miller has issued three additional ASU scholarships, not included in the annual award process, totaling 23 ASU scholarships to date. Mr. Miller had the honor to serve as a member of ASU’s Dean’s Council of 100, a national group of prominent business executives invited by the Dean to play a leadership role in shaping the future of the W. P. Carey School of Business.

In 2023, Mr. Miller was selected by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to join two influential advisory boards for both the College of Aviation and the College of Business, Security and Intelligence. In addition to joining the advisory boards at Embry-Riddle, he established scholarships for students at both colleges and set up a fund to support simulator training to improve commercial pilot safety, the Rudy R. Miller Instrument Safety Currency Program (ISCP).

His philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, selective universities, athletic foundations, and veterans’ projects. He is a member-sponsor of the Army Historical Foundation and the National Museum of the U.S. Army located at Fort Belvoir, VA. He served as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (Tbird2), an organization that honors veterans, from 2018 until March 2024. Mr. Miller developed its aviation scholarship program and process in 2018 and served as the first Chairman of the Scholarship Committee until June 2023. Tbird2 offers scholarships at six colleges, for both veteran and non-veteran students, including two 4-year universities, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Arizona State University, Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

About The Miller Group

MILLER, established in 1972 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is comprised of several affiliated companies including Miller Capital Corporation, Miller Investments, Inc., and Miller Management Corporation. The Miller Group offers a broad range of services including venture capital and private equity investing, debt financing, financial advisory, and management consulting to public and private middle-market companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. A select group of current and past clients include: America West Airlines®, Bowlin Travel Centers, Inc.®, Capital Title Group, Inc., DELSTAR Companies, Inc., Legal Broadcast Network, LLC, Magma®, McMurry, Inc., Ritz Carlton Magazine®, Sequence Media Group, ServRx, Inc., Sunshine Minting, Inc.®, Telgian Holdings, Inc.®, and US Air Express.

