HP Transforms the Future of Work

Unleashes flexibility and style for freelancers and creators with HP’s first 2-in-1 next-gen AI PC, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip

Introduces the first HP EliteBook X, the world’s most powerful next-gen AI business notebook 1 for tech experts and business consultants, with up to an industry-leading 55 TOPS of NPU performance 2

for tech experts and business consultants, with up to an industry-leading 55 TOPS of NPU performance Unveils innovative memory architecture that revolutionizes on-device AI, delivering lightning-fast performance for the most complex workflows

Redefines workspaces with the industry’s broadest portfolio of AI-enabled multi-camera capable video conferencing solutions 3

Empowers on-demand performance for data scientists and AI developers with Z by HP Boost, the world's first workstation solution for on-demand GPU compute, turning the workstation into a shareable resource4



PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at HP Imagine, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced the company’s newest innovations, including next-gen AI PCs, AI-enabled video conferencing solutions, and a scalable GPU performance sharing solution for AI developers – all designed to transform the future of work.

“HP is deeply ambitious in its commitment to reshape the way people work, fostering growth, nurturing creativity, and unleashing limitless innovation," said Alex Cho, President of Personal Systems at HP Inc. “We're bringing AI to life and delivering powerful new experiences through our next-gen AI PCs, advanced audio and video solutions, and innovative AI development platform.”

Transforming the Way People Work and Play

AI is transforming the way people feel about work. According to the 2024 HP Work Relationship Index, 68% of knowledge workers believe AI creates new opportunities to enjoy work, and 73% believe AI makes their job easier. Those who use AI are 11-points happier with their relationship with work than their colleagues who don't. The future of work requires high-performing, AI-powered PCs and solutions that push the limits of what’s possible while freeing up time to focus on what matters.

Flexible Style and Performance Without Compromise: The OmniBook Ultra Flip

Designed for freelancers and creators, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Next-Gen AI PC is HP’s first next-gen AI PC 2-in-1 laptop, offering uncompromising style, performance, and flexibility for those seeking the perfect AI creation experience. The device delivers:

Designed to inspire: Create, edit, and sketch on an ultra-thin form factor that easily switches between laptop, tablet, and tent modes. A stunning 3K OLED display offers an immersive visual experience to draw or review creative designs. 5 Personalize content generation on the world’s first next-gen AI convertible PC with inking and a haptic touchpad. 6 Collaborate with others clearly and crisply with the device’s 9 MP AI camera and Poly Audio.

Create, edit, and sketch on an ultra-thin form factor that easily switches between laptop, tablet, and tent modes. A stunning 3K OLED display offers an immersive visual experience to draw or review creative designs. Personalize content generation on the world’s first next-gen AI convertible PC with inking and a haptic touchpad. Collaborate with others clearly and crisply with the device’s 9 MP AI camera and Poly Audio. Balanced power and performance: On-the-go creators can confidently create on a device engineered to be cool and quiet – yet performant. The OmniBook Ultra Flip leverages the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2) 7 with a dedicated AI engine, 8 delivering up to 20 hours of battery life (local video playback) 9 for a seamless creation experience.

On-the-go creators can confidently create on a device engineered to be cool and quiet – yet performant. The OmniBook Ultra Flip leverages the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2) with a dedicated AI engine, delivering up to 20 hours of battery life (local video playback) for a seamless creation experience. Trusted security powered by AI : HP Wolf Security for consumers includes a unique security chip and self-healing PC core for professional-level security, keeping data secure and protecting against cyber-threats. 10 McAfee Smart AI™ Deepfake Detector detects AI-generated audio to warn users of potential fraud or misinformation. 11

: HP Wolf Security for consumers includes a unique security chip and self-healing PC core for professional-level security, keeping data secure and protecting against cyber-threats. McAfee Smart AI™ Deepfake Detector detects AI-generated audio to warn users of potential fraud or misinformation. Sustainability for today and tomorrow: HP remains committed to reducing environmental impact and optimizing energy efficiency. The OmniBook Ultra Flip is built with 90% recycled metals, 50% post-consumer recycled plastics,12 and an EPEAT® Gold with Climate+ and ENERGY STAR® certified design.13

Pushing the Envelope for Tech-Forward Leaders: The HP EliteBook X

Empowering tech experts and business consultants to tackle intense workflows locally and in the cloud, the HP EliteBook X 14-inch Next-Gen AI PC delivers ultimate power, performance, and security so workers can prioritize what they love while AI takes care of the rest. As the first EliteBook X in HP’s Commercial PC lineup, this device unlocks:

Turbocharged productivity: For power users requiring high-performance computing for content creation, data analysis, and AI-driven applications, HP developed a memory architecture with an impressive 8000 Mbps on 64 GB of LPDDR5x RAM for high-speed AI processing. The PC also harnesses a next-generation AMD Ryzen™ PRO processor 14 enabling up to an industry-leading 55 TOPS of NPU performance for demanding workloads. 1 HP Smart Sense paired with 40W Thermal Design Power (TDP) and dual turbo high density fans drive fast responsiveness with cool and quiet performance. 15

For power users requiring high-performance computing for content creation, data analysis, and AI-driven applications, HP developed a memory architecture with an impressive 8000 Mbps on 64 GB of LPDDR5x RAM for high-speed AI processing. The PC also harnesses a next-generation AMD Ryzen™ PRO processor enabling up to an industry-leading 55 TOPS of NPU performance for demanding workloads. HP Smart Sense paired with 40W Thermal Design Power (TDP) and dual turbo high density fans drive fast responsiveness with cool and quiet performance. Intuitive collaboration: Conduct meetings from anywhere and show up authentically with the device’s new AI-enhanced webcam sensor for more accurate presence detection and adaptive dimming. Audio tuning by Poly Studio provides crystal-clear conferencing experiences with AI noise reduction and HP Dynamic Voice Leveling to optimize voice clarity. 16

Conduct meetings from anywhere and show up authentically with the device’s new AI-enhanced webcam sensor for more accurate presence detection and adaptive dimming. Audio tuning by Poly Studio provides crystal-clear conferencing experiences with AI noise reduction and HP Dynamic Voice Leveling to optimize voice clarity. Industry-leading protection enhanced by AI: The world’s most secure next-gen AI PC 17 and the first next-gen AI PC with quantum hack protection 18 protects the most sensitive data without sacrificing performance. Wolf Security offloads processor-intensive security tasks to the NPU to preserve the CPU for all-day productivity. HP’s Endpoint Security Controller 19 future-proofs the device against evolving threats, and intentional features are built into the device, including onlooker detection, 16 which utilizes an AI-powered webcam sensor to alert users when prying eyes are detected and automatically blur the screen if needed.

The world’s most secure next-gen AI PC and the first next-gen AI PC with quantum hack protection protects the most sensitive data without sacrificing performance. Wolf Security offloads processor-intensive security tasks to the NPU to preserve the CPU for all-day productivity. HP’s Endpoint Security Controller future-proofs the device against evolving threats, and intentional features are built into the device, including onlooker detection, which utilizes an AI-powered webcam sensor to alert users when prying eyes are detected and automatically blur the screen if needed. Sustainable innovations protecting our planet: As part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio,20 the device is responsibly crafted with a heat plate made with at least 50% recycled copper21 and bezels containing at least 20% recycled cooking oil.22

Personalization Built-In: HP AI Companion & Poly Camera Pro

HP’s next-gen AI PCs are equipped with AI Companion 23 and Poly Camera Pro ,24 which personalize and optimize a user’s experience for greater productivity and collaboration.

Interact intuitively: AI Companion uses generative AI to help people analyze private files and discover information to refine and create content or respond quickly and accurately to key tasks. The Perform assistant helps users optimize PC performance, customize settings, and troubleshoot HP products.

AI Companion uses generative AI to help people analyze private files and discover information to refine and create content or respond quickly and accurately to key tasks. The Perform assistant helps users optimize PC performance, customize settings, and troubleshoot HP products. Collaborate clearly: Poly Camera Pro utilizes the NPU to power webcam features like Spotlight and Background Blur & Replace to maintain CPU performance more efficiently while preserving battery life.

Enabling Companies to Build AI

GPU access is often a scarce resource for a company’s most valuable resource, data scientists and AI developers. As AI workloads grow exponentially, 81% of data scientists believe AI makes their job more fulfilling.25 Z by HP Boost solves for scarcity by maximizing GPU utilization to deliver secure, scalable, and on-demand performance to meet rising AI demands, enhance productivity, and accelerate development.

Z by HP Boost is an industry-first solution that revolutionizes GPU sharing across HP AI workstations:

On-demand performance: Delivers instant access to GPU resources, with the flexibility needed to perform complex computations and manage large datasets.

Delivers instant access to GPU resources, with the flexibility needed to perform complex computations and manage large datasets. Enterprise optimization: Provides companies a more efficient way to allocate and fully utilize its GPU resources, reducing the reliance on costly cloud instances and increasing productivity.

Both Z by HP Boost and the Z by HP Gen AI Lab solutions further extend HP's AI creation center as the most comprehensive workstation solution for AI development.26 The Z by HP Gen AI Lab provides a built-in trust layer for large language model (LLM) development to detect and correct bias. With streamlined data management, standardized tools, and integration of trust, HP’s AI creation center maximizes the efficiency and impact of valuable AI.

Transforming Where People Work

People work in different places throughout the workday, whether in a meeting room, at the desk, or on the go. 72% of knowledge workers say having access to technology that best suits their work style is important.27 HP offers a range of products and solutions that make it easier for people to be their most collaborative and productive.

Authentic Connection and Collaboration: Poly Studio Video Bars, Poly VideoOS, and Poly Lens

HP is expanding AI integration across various room sizes and collaboration setups. Whether small or large rooms, BYOD or appliance-based, Windows or Android, video bar or modular, HP provides multi-camera, AI-driven experiences for genuine connection and improved collaboration.

HP’s newest additions to the industry’s broadest portfolio of AI-enabled multi-camera capable video conferencing solutions28 include the Poly Studio X32 and Poly Studio X72 all-in-one video bars and Poly Studio V32 and Poly Studio V72 premium USB video bars.

The latest Poly VideoOS 4.4 software brings new AI capabilities to devices already installed in meeting rooms. With live setup for Poly DirectorAI Perimeter, IT administrators can configure smart camera boundaries in real-time, ensuring that only participants in the meeting space are captured. Poly NoiseBlockAI v2 utilizes machine learning technology and advanced noise filtering to eliminate reverberations caused by glass walls and reflective surfaces.

Poly Labs is a new program that provides customers with early access to experimental features. For example, VoiceScoreAI is a program feature that provides an analysis of audio quality in meeting rooms and suggests ways to enhance the overall experience.

HP is enhancing its Poly Lens cloud management platform and private cloud infrastructure with more customized and secure options. Poly Lens Premium includes advanced features like Remote Room Control for IT admins to troubleshoot and resolve issues remotely, saving time and assisting users in meeting rooms. Poly CloudConnect for Zoom Rooms offers participants the flexibility to join Microsoft Teams calls from Zoom Rooms with a robust interface, dual monitor support, and content sharing. Poly PrivateConnect Meeting Control offers greater flexibility and configuration options for customers in secure and controlled video environments using the PrivateConnect cloud infrastructure.

HP is also harnessing its expertise in audio, video, and computing to take video conferencing to the next level to create more meaningful interactions. HP is partnering with Google to bring Project Starline technology to the workplace, delivering a breakthrough communications solution that uses advanced AI and 3D imaging to create an immersive experience that goes beyond traditional video calls. It makes participants feel like they are sitting across the table in the same room. Interested parties can make reservations for priority delivery for the first available units shipping in 2025.

Personalizing Audio and Visual Experiences

As AI enables more immersive experiences at home and in the office, the role audio and visual technologies play has never been more important. 70% of Work Relationship Index respondents say it’s important to have access to technology that allows everybody to be seen and heard regardless of where they are.27 And HP’s broad portfolio of audio and visual solutions equip any environment to make work and play more captivating and enjoyable than ever before.

Versatility Redefined: HyperX Cloud MIX™2

The HyperX Cloud MIX™2 takes flexibility to the next level with personalized, HyperX Signature Sound. Its over-ear headset design featuring plush memory foam earcups and up to 110 hours of battery life via Bluetooth29 offer all-day comfort and power that’s perfect for gaming on the go, music, or work calls. Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation blocks out distractions, and the Transparency feature keeps users aware of surroundings. Dual wireless options – 2.4GHz USB-C dongle and Bluetooth® 5.3 LE Audio ensure seamless connectivity. Enjoy ultra-low latency for gaming and fast-paced activities, with crystal-clear communication thanks to AI-enhanced microphones.

Powering Up Productivity: HP Series 5 Pro

For today’s workers to be successful, the new HP Series 5 Pro Monitors enable productivity for any work environment by providing large canvases for AI workflows and high refresh rates for AI-assisted design and content creation. Featuring eight models ranging in sizes from 23.8 inches to 34 inches, the monitors are the world’s broadest commercial mainstream monitor series with 100W USB-C power delivery.30 The three-sided borderless display with a micro-edge bezel design enables users to seamlessly connect, charge, and power PCs through one USB-C cable for data and video.

The Series 5 Pro portfolio immerses individuals in their work environment and helps limit distractions with integrated AI noise reduction.17 Collaborate confidently and securely with the integrated Poly Studio 5MP pop-up tiltable webcam, which secures the device easily with the Auto Lock & Awake feature. This capability detects the user’s presence to instantly wake the system and dims or locks the PC when the user walks away.

Pricing and Availability31

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Next-Gen AI PC is available now on HP.com starting at $1,449.99.

is available now on HP.com starting at $1,449.99. The HP EliteBook X 14-inch Next-Gen AI PC is expected to be available on HP.com in December. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.

is expected to be available on HP.com in December. Pricing will be announced closer to availability. Z by HP Boost is expected to be available in early 2025 in the US and UK. Pricing will be available to customers closer to availability.

is expected to be available in early 2025 in the US and UK. Pricing will be available to customers closer to availability. Poly Studio X72 is available now for $6,999.

is available now for $6,999. Poly Studio V72 is expected to be available in late 2024 for $4,999.

is expected to be available in late 2024 for $4,999. Poly Studio X32 is expected to be available in January 2025. Pricing will be available to customers closer to availability.

is expected to be available in January 2025. Pricing will be available to customers closer to availability. Poly Studio V32 is expected to be available in March 2025. Pricing will be available to customers closer to availability.

is expected to be available in March 2025. Pricing will be available to customers closer to availability. Poly VideoOS 4.4 is expected to be available in November.

is expected to be available in November. Poly Labs is expected to be available in November.

is expected to be available in November. Poly Lens Premium is a free trial for all Poly Lens customers and will transition to a paid service in the coming months.

is a free trial for all Poly Lens customers and will transition to a paid service in the coming months. Poly CloudConnect for Zoom Rooms is available now.

is available now. Poly PrivateConnect Meeting Control is expected to be available in November.

is expected to be available in November. The HyperX Cloud MIX™2 is expected to be available in late September on HyperX.com for $199.99.

is expected to be available in late September on HyperX.com for $199.99. Select HP Series 5 Pro Monitors are available now at HP.com for a starting price of $192. The full lineup is expected to be available in November.

More information on today’s news at HP Imagine can be found here.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com.

