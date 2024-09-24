MEF Names Finalists for 2024 NaaS Excellence Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, announced finalists today for its 2024 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Excellence Awards. MEF’s award program recognizes achievements of service providers, technology providers, and professionals pioneering the future of digital services delivered across an ecosystem optimized for a cloud-like experience for today’s enterprise. Winners will be recognized at MEF’s Global Networking-as-a-Service Event (GNE), held Oct 28-30 in Dallas, Texas.



Award finalists were selected based on rigorous criteria by an esteemed panel of senior industry analysts from ACG Research, Analysys Mason, Appledore Research, Atlantic ACM, AvidThink, Dell’Oro Group, Frost & Sullivan, IDC, Omdia, TeleGeography, and Vertical Systems Group.

2024 MEF Excellence Awards Finalists

The Service Provider category includes awards for NaaS Service Provider of the Year, Best NaaS Vision, MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Service Provider of the Year, SASE Service Provider of the Year, SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year, Service Automation Leadership, and Best Services Ecosystem Automation Platform. Finalists are:

AT&T

CMC Networks

Cirion Technologies

Colt Technology Services

Comcast Business

Console Connect

Equinix

Lumen Technologies

Orange Business

Orchest Technologies

Singtel

Sparkle

Tata Communications

Ufinet

Verizon Business

The Technology Provider category includes awards for Network Technology Vendor of the Year, Best NaaS Vision, SASE Vendor of the Year, SD-WAN Vendor of the Year, LSO Solution Provider of the Year, Most Impactful Service Automation Vendor, and Most Innovative Service Automation Vendor. Finalists are:

Amartus

Amdocs

Enxoo

Fortinet

insidepacket

Netcracker Technology

Palo Alto

VMware by Broadcom

Additionally, outstanding individuals will be recognized for exceptional leadership with the Industry Executive of the Year award, and for positive industry impact with the Michael Howard Industry Impact award.

“MEF’s 2024 NaaS Excellence Awards recognize the outstanding achievements and groundbreaking innovations of visionary companies and individuals driving the evolution of the global automated NaaS ecosystem," said Nan Chen, Chief Executive Officer, MEF. "The transformative work of this year's finalists is reshaping our industry. We're thrilled to recognize these trailblazers and look forward to honoring their accomplishments at our gala awards ceremony during GNE in October.”

Awards will be presented to all winners during the MEF Excellence Awards gala dinner on Oct 29 at GNE.

For more information about the awards, please email awards@mef.net. For sponsorship opportunities or to register to attend GNE or the awards gala please visit the GNE webpage.

About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building and delivering the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Melissa Power

MEF

pr@mef.net