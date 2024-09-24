Quick Custom Intelligence Partners with Maropost to Address Critical Industry Challenge, Unveils Joint Solutions at G2E 2024

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of innovative gaming and hospitality intelligence platforms, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Maropost for Marketing Cloud, its enterprise-grade email marketing tool built to personalize customer communications at scale.



Enhanced with QCI data, Marketing Cloud automates and elevates email marketing to high-value customers, making it more timely, relevant, and engaging. The combined solution connects casinos to their best customers on a deeper level by learning preferences, spotlighting interactions, and enabling VIP experiences

The partnership will be highlighted at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2024 in Las Vegas, where team members from Maropost will join QCI at their booth. Together, they will showcase how their integrated solutions empower casino operators to enhance player engagement, improve operational efficiency, and gain actionable insights.

"Maropost is a steadfast supporter of the gaming sector, and we are thrilled to partner with them," said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence. "Connecting QCI data with Marketing Cloud allows us to offer our clients robust and compliant marketing automation tools. Our partnership is not just strategic; it's essential for the industry's continued growth and success."

Andrew Cardno, QCI's Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the urgency of the collaboration: "Maropost's commitment to the gaming industry advances the industry's capabilities. Their proven marketing automation platform, which sends more than 104 million emails each day, enables casino operators to effectively and compliantly deliver hyper-personalized offers, increasing response rates and driving revenue.”

Jarred Young, VP of Revenue at Maropost, highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership: "Our collaboration with QCI has been a game-changer for casino operators. By integrating QCI's rich data with Maropost's powerful email automation, we've unlocked next-level guest engagement. We're proud to stand with QCI to deliver the solutions our clients urgently need."

About Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI)

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is the pioneer behind the QCI Platform, an artificial general intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with real-time tools designed for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. Managing over $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, QCI's platform serves as a best-in-class solution for on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based operations. Our data-driven, AGI-powered software facilitates swift, informed decision-making, optimizing resources, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. Co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno, QCI is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.quickcustomintelligence.com .

About Maropost

Only Maropost unites the commerce tools and insights growing brands need to engage customers and scale their business. Built on unified customer data and an enterprise-grade infrastructure, Maropost offers a complete, connected suite of marketing, merchandising and search, ecommerce, and retail solutions. Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has made multiple appearances on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list and G2’s leaderboard. A global company, Maropost proudly serves 5,000+ leading commerce brands across North America, Australia, and Europe, including Victoria Beckham, Sandro Paris, Untuckit, Scott Sports, James Perse, and Fujifilm. Learn more at www.maropost.com .

About Global Gaming Expo (G2E)

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) is the world’s premier international gaming trade show and conference, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from around the globe. G2E 2024 will take place in Las Vegas, showcasing the latest trends and technologies that are shaping the future of the gaming industry.

About Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. A product visionary in applied analytics, he has founded two companies delivering solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line. He has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos and is the co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming. An inventor on dozens of patents, Dr. Thomas understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354