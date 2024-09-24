authID Appoints Identity Industry Veteran Erick Soto as Chief Product Officer

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the appointment of Erick Soto as Chief Product Officer.

Mr. Soto, a seasoned product leader with over 15 years of industry experience, comes to authID after serving as a Chief Product Officer and adviser to successful identity verification providers, financial technology businesses, and neobanks. In his new role, Soto will oversee the evolution of the authID platform for biometrically onboarding and authenticating customers’ employees and consumers. He will direct a robust group of developers and designers working on the continuous improvement of authID’s Proof and Verified product lines to enhance performance, functionality and user experience.

Most recently serving as the Chief Product Officer at Oxygen Health, a neobank and provider of health benefit plans, Soto has also held identity positions as the Chief Product Officer – New Digital Initiatives at BBVA, the global financial services group, and as the VP of Product at Socure, a provider of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, where he partnered with authID Chief Executive Officer, Rhon Daguro, to build Socure into a unicorn valued at $4.5 billion.

“We are excited to welcome a leader of Erick’s caliber to authID,” said Rhon Daguro. “authID will greatly benefit from Erick’s industry knowledge and experience, and it is our history of collaboration in shaping several of this industry’s most successful identity technologies that will ultimately drive increased value for our customers. I look forward to working closely with Erick again, as we continue to deliver solutions that provide our enterprise customers with absolute knowledge of who is behind the device, while also granting their users enhanced privacy protections.”

authID continues to enhance its industry-leading processing time, liveness detection, and precision in differentiating legitimate users from fakes and frauds, and also provides cutting-edge capabilities for safeguarding the privacy of users’ biometric data.

“I am thrilled to join the authID team at this exciting time for the business,” said Erick Soto, Chief Product Officer. "I was drawn to authID because of the strength and precision of its fraud-fighting technology, and the potential to take the platform even further. Building on their years of success in delivering top-tier identity solutions gives me a strong foundation to drive further progress in identity verification and authentication. We face both known and emerging threats, and our customers rely on authID to stay ahead of these challenges while enabling them to safely onboard new users, secure accounts and protect privacy."

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, FIDO2 passwordless login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover at www.authID.ai .

