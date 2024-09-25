Hampton Financial Corporation Announces the Appointment of New CEO of its Oxygen Working Capital Subsidiary

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Company”, TSXV:HFC) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Levac, as CEO of Oxygen Working Capital Corp. (“Oxygen”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hampton.

“As we continue to develop and expand the scale of our newly acquired factoring business, Oxygen Working Capital Corp., we are delighted to welcome John Levac as CEO of Oxygen. John brings decades of experience in asset-backed and securitized lending to the company, having worked previously with major players in this space such as Wells Fargo & RBC. He also brings along numerous industry, lender and borrower relationships and we are pleased to have him join the team,” said Hampton Executive Chairman & CEO, Peter Deeb.

“I am delighted to announce my appointment as CEO of Oxygen Working Capital, joining their Toronto based team. Oxygen consists of a highly diversified team of financial experts. As their growth potential across North America as an established and growing alternative lender is very exciting, the future looks bright. Under this new role, I look forward to connecting with many of my industry colleagues and developing new relationships with those whom I have not had the privilege of meeting yet, to enhance Oxygen’s capabilities and further diversify their relationship base,” stated John Levac.

Hampton acquired Oxygen in early 2024 and has worked to integrate Oxygen’s factoring business into the Hampton platform while expanding Oxygen’s lending portfolio.

About Oxygen Working Capital

Oxygen, founded in 2017, is a specialized Canadian based lender focused on the commercial factoring business with clients across Canada, and with prospects for expanded reach and continued growth across broader North America. Oxygen provides entrepreneurs with short term financing solutions via immediate upfront capital by factoring their invoices and receivables, allowing businesses to meet their immediate working capital needs. Acquired in 2024, Oxygen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hampton.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. In addition to Oxygen, through its Investment Dealer subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by CIRO (Formally IIROC) and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad. The Company is also exploring opportunities to diversify its sources of revenue by way of strategic investments and acquisitions in both complimentary business and non-core sectors that can leverage the expertise of its Board and the diverse experience of its management team.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

