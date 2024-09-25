illumin to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX:ILLM, OTCQB:ILLMF) (“illumin” or “Company”), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced that Simon Cairns, Chief Executive Officer, and Elliot Muchnik, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming conferences.



Wedbush Securities AdTech Conference

Management will participate (virtually) in a fireside chart at the Wedbush Securities AdTech Conference on Thursday, October 10th at 12:15 pm ET, and will also host virtual investor meetings.

TD Securities Technology Conference

The Company will also participate in the TD Securities Technology Conference taking place in Toronto from November 25- 26th. Management will also host investor meetings on Tuesday, November 26th.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your representatives at Wedbush Securities and TD Securities.

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Company’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

