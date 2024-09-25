DIRTT’s COVE™ Receives Prestigious Industry Awards at 2024 Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSX: DRT) (OTC: DRTTF) (“DIRTT”), a global leader in industrialized construction, was recognized with two significant product awards for “Most Innovative” and “Architect’s Choice” at the 2024 Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo for its COVE™ Clinical Observation Vertical Exam solution.



Designed to meet increasing demands of emergency departments to do more with less, COVE is evolving how care is delivered by optimizing square footage without compromising function or patient, family and staff experiences. COVE is approximately half the size of a traditional exam room, increasing the number of low-acuity patients who can be treated while remaining seated.

“DIRTT’s vision is to transform the way the world builds and we continually listen to our partners, customers and the industry to identify new innovations that can help solve challenges,” said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT. “COVE is a testament to the dedication of our team in achieving this goal.”

COVE installation is also orchestrated for efficiency in both new construction and existing facilities. The modular application reduces implementation time, driving greater efficiency as compared to conventional construction methods. The off-site fabrication and modular assemblies allow for a schedule savings of approximately 30% and COVE is designed to align with the Facilities and Guidelines Institute (FGI) guidelines for design and construction.

“This prestigious award from the Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo recognizes DIRTT’s dedication to innovate with purpose,” said Paul Garner, Director of Product Strategy at DIRTT. “COVE directly addresses many pain points experienced by health facilities while having the patient at the center of its thoughtful and elevated design. It is an honor to receive these awards.”

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT".

