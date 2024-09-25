Acres Launches DeedAI: The First AI-Powered Tool for Effortless Deed Plotting

Fayetteville, Ark., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com, the land intelligence platform, is proud to introduce DeedAI, the first AI-powered tool designed to automatically plot deeds with accuracy and speed. This first-of-its-kind tool eliminates the complexities of manually mapping legal descriptions in a metes and bounds format, empowering Acres Enterprise users to seamlessly map calls, curves, and distances with just a few clicks.

"DeedAI allows anyone—from land professionals to first-time users—to quickly convert confusing legal descriptions into fully mapped boundaries, without the usual headaches and time. This feature aims to further streamline how land transactions and analysis are handled for Acres’ customers, enhancing efficiency and accuracy across the board,” said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of Acres.

DeedAI is part of Acres' Enterprise suite of advanced mapping and land intelligence tools, which continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the land sector. By leveraging AI technology, the platform simplifies a process that has traditionally been cumbersome and time-consuming.

How DeedAI Works

DeedAI allows users to plot deeds either manually or with AI assistance. With the AI autofill feature, users can paste the text from a deed into the platform, and DeedAI will automatically plot points based on the legal description. Users can also manually input calls, adjust curves, and calculate distances, with the option to close shapes automatically or export results as KML files or comprehensive PDF deed reports. In just a few steps, users can convert complex legal descriptions into accurate, fully mapped boundaries—saving time and reducing the risk of human error. To learn more, visit https://get.acres.com/deedai .

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to bring transparency to America’s biggest asset–land. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit acres.com to learn more.







