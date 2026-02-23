Acres.com and Hamlet Partner to Bring Local Government Sentiment Data to Land Intelligence

Fayetteville, Ark., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com, the land intelligence platform built to bring transparency to America's largest asset, and Hamlet, the AI-powered civic technology platform that makes local government meetings searchable, today announced a data partnership that integrates local government sentiment data into land acquisition and site selection workflows.

The partnership marks Hamlet's first major two-way data collaboration, made possible by the company's recent expansion to nationwide coverage of more than 3,000 city councils, planning commissions, and governing bodies. Hamlet has processed nearly half a billion words of public meeting transcripts and built sentiment indices that reveal how American cities are discussing topics like data centers, zoning, housing, and commercial development.

Under the partnership, Hamlet's civic sentiment data will be available within the Acres platform, giving land professionals a new dimension of insight when evaluating sites and markets. In turn, Acres' parcel-level land data will enrich Hamlet's platform, providing deeper context on the properties and geographies discussed in public meetings. Together, the collaboration creates a more complete picture of development opportunity – combining what communities are saying with what's happening on the ground.

"Until now, understanding community sentiment meant watching hours of city council recordings or relying on secondhand accounts," said Sunil Rajaraman, founder and CEO of Hamlet. "With our nationwide expansion, we've built a dataset that captures how thousands of American cities are actually talking about development. Partnering with Acres means that for the first time, land professionals can pair that civic intelligence with parcel-level data to make better, faster decisions."

“A parcel can check every technical box, zoning, utilities, and access, but still not work due to local politics. That’s the reality of today’s market. Bringing Hamlet’s sentiment data into Acres allows our customers to assess not just what’s possible on paper, but what’s viable in practice. It’s about eliminating blind spots earlier in the decision cycle,” said Acres founder and CEO Carter Malloy.

The integration is especially relevant for data center developers, homebuilders, and commercial real estate teams who need to understand not just where land is available, but how receptive a community is to new development. For example, a data center developer evaluating expansion across several metro areas could use Acres to identify available parcels and assess land conditions, while Hamlet's sentiment data reveals which cities have discussed data center projects favorably – and which have raised concerns – in recent public meetings.

The partnership reflects a broader trend in land and real estate technology toward consolidating fragmented data sources into unified workflows. As both platforms continue to expand their data coverage, the collaboration is expected to deepen over time.

About Acres

Acres.com is the AI land data and mapping platform built to make America's largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.

About Hamlet

Hamlet is an AI-powered civic technology company that makes local government accessible to everyone. The platform indexes thousands of government meeting transcripts from city councils, planning commissions, zoning boards, and other public bodies across the United States, making this content searchable and actionable. Founded by Sunil Rajaraman, a serial entrepreneur and former city commission member, Hamlet is based in Oakland, CA and backed by premier venture investors. Visit myhamlet.com to learn more.





