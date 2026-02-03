Acres.com Adds New Data Layers to Support Land Acquisition and Development Teams

Fayetteville, Ark., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com, the AI-powered land intelligence platform built to bring transparency to America’s largest asset, today announced the release of four new foundational data layers designed to support faster and more informed land acquisition decisions: building permits, traffic volumes, weekly satellite imagery, and skip tracing.

The additions expand Acres’ parcel-level research capabilities for residential, commercial and retail development teams by bringing commonly fragmented datasets into a single workflow. Rather than relying on multiple point solutions, users can now evaluate land activity, growth patterns, and ownership outreach directly within the Acres platform.

“Land decisions depend on a deep understanding of what’s happening on the ground and who actually controls the property,” said Carter Malloy, founder and CEO of Acres.com. “By integrating these high-fidelity data sets, Acres gives teams earlier insight into development trends and a clearer path to sourcing deals. We are excited to bring additional value to Acres Enterprise customers, and look forward to announcing even more game-changing data coming to the platform soon.”

The new features work together to surface early signals of opportunity and risk:

Weekly-updated satellite imagery allows users to monitor land activity, including site preparation, new construction, or changes in land use.

Permit data shows what projects are planned or underway, offering visibility into development momentum across markets.

Traffic volumes help teams identify the most profitable sites for development.

Skip tracing provides direct phone numbers and email addresses for property owners, enabling faster outreach and deal sourcing.

For example, a home builder evaluating expansion along a suburban corridor can use traffic data to confirm rising activity, review recent permits to identify competing or complementary developments, check weekly imagery to validate construction progress, and directly contact adjacent landowners to assemble future lots, all within a single platform.

The release builds on Acres’ broader goal of centralizing and making land data more transparent, reducing friction in site selection, due diligence, and acquisition. Because land conditions change quickly, up-to-date data is essential to acquisition decisions. Acres now provides access to a data integrity page at acres.com/data that shows when each data layer is updated across the platform.

About Acres

Acres.com is the AI-powered land data and mapping platform built to make America’s largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.





