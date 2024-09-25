Pivotal Hits Industry Milestone, Surpassing 1,000 Crewed eVTOL Flights

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal, the market leader in light electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced it has reached an industry-leading milestone. Specifically, the Pivotal team and its customers have now completed 1,117 crewed flights in BlackFly aircraft, a first in the emerging category of light eVTOL aircraft and all powered-lift eVTOLs.



"Surpassing 1,000 human-piloted light eVTOL flights is an unmatched achievement,” said Ken Karklin, Pivotal CEO. “Whether for pure recreation, short commutes in rural areas, visits with neighbors, or to explore new terrain - once trained and approved, every pilot loves hopping into this single-seat eVTOL and taking off straight up into the sky.”

By simplifying flight controls and reducing complexity, Pivotal’s novel tilt aircraft immerses the pilot in the wonder of flight, minimizes points of failure, and offers a high degree of safety.

“I’ve always sought out the latest advancements in aviation. Pivotal’s eVTOLs provide an incredible flight experience,” said BlackFly owner, Dave Cook. “I’ve had the opportunity to showcase my aircraft at shows alongside my other rides. When I fly in this aircraft, people want to talk with me all about it.”

BlackFly, Pivotal’s heritage development vehicle and pre-production eVTOL aircraft, have been delivered to individual owners nationwide via its Early Access Program. Additionally, friends and family of these early adopters who are seeking to fly are also receiving comprehensive training to become approved light eVTOL pilots, enabling them to adventure with BlackFly.

Aircraft delivered through Pivotal’s Early Access Program (EAP) established a two-way communication channel with a select group of owners to provide invaluable feedback on every aspect of their customer experience. Participants in the program purchased a BlackFly prototype light eVTOL aircraft. The Program is closed to new participants as the company moves towards final qualification and production of BlackFly’s production successor, Helix.

Today, customers can place orders for the Helix, Pivotal’s new production aircraft. The Helix builds on the innovation delivered in the BlackFly. https://pivotal.aero/helix .

About BlackFly eVTOL

Pivotal’s prototype eVTOL, the BlackFly, is a fixed-wing aircraft built on Pivotal’s third-generation eVTOL platform. The entire aircraft tilts for vertical takeoff and landing, rather than wing assemblies or rotors rotating to reorient thrust, reducing weight, complexity, and eliminating multiple points of failure. At the heart of this vehicle lies a robust fault-tolerant design, bolstered by triple modular systems for safety and reliability. Capable of manned, unmanned, and optionally manned missions, the light eVTOL aircraft can take off and land on pavement, dirt, or grass –– there’s no landing gear, simply a fuselage wear strip. The BlackFly complies with FAA Part 103 (Ultralight) category in the United States for flight in Class G airspace.

About Pivotal

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. As an industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to buyers in the United States. Pivotal announced the Helix, its first production aircraft, in October 2023 and opened sales in January 2024. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal vehicles are designed for a wide range of consumer, public service, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For videos and more information, visit https://pivotal.aero .

Media Contact:

Heidi Groshelle

press@pivotal.aero

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aab56d1d-ee6f-4896-ba01-1d7c76ff0781