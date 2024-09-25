Tarkett announces leadership changes in Tarkett North America and Tarkett Sports

Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announced today the evolution of its Executive Management Committee with the appointments of Eddy Schmitt, President and CEO of Tarkett Sports and Winn Everhart, President and CEO of Tarkett North America.

Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO of Tarkett, said: « I am delighted to welcome Eddy and Winn to our Executive Management Committee. Both bring extensive experience in successful business management and are joining winning teams in our Sports and North America divisions. Together with their teams, they will build upon the strong foundations established and will contribute to further extend Tarkett’s global leadership. I would like to thank Eric Daliere for his outstanding contribution to Tarkett over the past 15 years.”

Eric Daliere, previously President and CEO of Tarkett Sports and Tarkett’s flooring division in North America, has recently announced his decision to leave the company. Eric leaves behind him an immense legacy, two very strong businesses and high performing teams. Since he joined Tarkett in 2009, Eric has led the Tarkett Sports business to become a one-billion-dollar business and a global leader. In mid-2020, Eric took on the additional responsibility of leading Tarkett’s North American flooring division. Since then, the turnaround has been well established, and growth has resumed significantly.

Eddy Schmitt successfully led Steelcase’s business in the Americas for the last 13 years. He previously held the roles of General Manager at Steelcase France and Vice President of Marketing and R&D at Steelcase EMEA and APAC. Prior to joining Steelcase in 2003, Eddy worked at the Boston Consulting Group in Paris and New York for ten years. Eddy obtained his Master’s in management from HEC Paris business school. He is a dual citizen of the United States and France.

Winn Everhart has over 20 years of track record in leading major consumer brands and managing large-scale operations, both in the US and internationally. With extensive experience at The Whirlpool Corporation and The Coca-Cola Company, Winn has driven growth, innovation, and strategic changes across North America, Canada, and global markets. Winn holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Winn is a citizen of the United States.

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.4 billion in 2023. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build “The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human‐Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) https://www.tarkett-group.com/en/

