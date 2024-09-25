Elixirgen Therapeutics Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for EXG-34217 in Dyskeratosis Congenita and Related Telomere Biology Disorders

BALTIMORE, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its mRNA platforms, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to EXG-34217 for the treatment of patients with dyskeratosis congenita and related telomere biology disorders (DC/TBD). EXG-34217 is comprised of autologous CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) that have been treated ex vivo with EXG-001, a non-integrating, non-transmissible, temperature-sensitive Sendai virus vector encoding human ZSCAN4. The company is currently enrolling patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for a Phase 1/2 trial (NCT04211714).



“We’re pleased with the FDA’s decision to grant EXG-34217 RPDD for the treatment of DC/TBD, a rare group of diseases that result in abnormally short telomeres that can lead to bone marrow failure and other serious health conditions,” said Aki Ko, chief executive officer of Elixirgen Therapeutics. “The RPDD is a recognition of the significant unmet need in this space and the potential of EXG-34217, and we look forward to working with the FDA as we continue to advance this program.”

The FDA grants RPDD for serious or life-threatening diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States and primarily affect patients less than 18 years of age. If a marketing application for EXG-34217 for the treatment of DC/TBDs is approved by the FDA, Elixirgen Therapeutics may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) that could be used to receive accelerated review of any subsequent application.

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its mRNA platforms and ZSCAN4 technology. The company has one ongoing ( NCT04211714 ) and one completed ( NCT04863131 ) Phase 1/2 clinical trial. For more information, visit ElixirgenTx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available.

