PRISM MarketView Features Q&A with Dr. Michael Chancellor: Lipella Pharmaceuticals Advances Innovative Treatments for Hemorrhagic Cystitis During Urology Awareness Month





NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView presents an exclusive Q&A with Dr. Michael Chancellor, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIPO). In this interview, Dr. Chancellor provides insights into the company's latest advancements in urological treatments, particularly in recognition of Urology Awareness Month, and discusses the significant progress made in the development of therapies for hemorrhagic cystitis (HC).

Lipella Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is focused on addressing serious urological conditions with significant unmet needs. Hemorrhagic cystitis, a painful and potentially life-threatening condition, has no FDA-approved treatments. "This is one of the most challenging conditions we treat, and current options are limited in their effectiveness," Dr. Chancellor explained.

Key Milestones in Hemorrhagic Cystitis Treatment

Lipella’s lead candidate, LP-10, is an intravesical liposomal formulation of tacrolimus designed to treat moderate to severe hemorrhagic cystitis. Dr. Chancellor highlighted the promising results from a Phase 2a study, where 58% of patients showed significant improvement in symptoms, including reduced bleeding and bladder inflammation. "The localized delivery method of LP-10 has shown considerable promise, offering symptomatic relief while minimizing systemic absorption," Dr. Chancellor added.





Looking Ahead: Phase 2b Trial in 2025

The company is set to initiate a larger Phase 2b trial for LP-10 in the first half of 2025. Dr. Chancellor emphasized the importance of this upcoming trial, stating, "We believe LP-10 has the potential to address the unmet need for an effective, FDA-approved treatment for hemorrhagic cystitis."

In addition to its work on HC, Lipella is also expanding its pipeline. LP-310, a novel liposomal-tacrolimus oral rinse for Oral Lichen Planus (OLP), is currently being studied in a Phase 2a trial, with top-line results expected by the end of 2024. "We are committed to finding solutions for conditions that lack effective treatments, and our expanding pipeline reflects this mission," Dr. Chancellor said.

The full Q&A with Dr. Michael Chancellor can be found at: https://prismmarketview.com/lipella-pharmaceuticals-advances-innovative-treatments-and-support-during-urology-awareness-month-2/

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Additionally, Lipella maintains a therapeutic focus on diseases with significant, unaddressed morbidity and mortality where no approved drug therapy currently exists. Lipella completed its initial public offering in December 2022. For more information, please visit www.lipella.com or LinkedIn

