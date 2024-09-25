Newsweek Partners with Kia to Sponsor Thought Leadership Series and “Better Planet” Content Hub Focused on Global Environmental Innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the global media organization, is proud to announce the latest edition of Better Planet, a content and resource hub dedicated to global environmental innovation, sponsored by Kia. As part of this collaboration, Kia will also sponsor a series of events under Newsweek’s Horizons thought leadership series designed to explore cutting-edge solutions to environmental challenges.



This initiative highlights Kia’s objective to help advance environmental responsibility and will provide a platform for meaningful discussions around innovation, technology, and the future of transportation and environmental stewardship.

"At Kia, we believe that innovation and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. Our collaboration with Newsweek in sponsoring this thought leadership series and content hub reflects our commitment to driving change in the automotive industry and beyond," said Russell Wager, VP of Marketing at Kia America. "By fostering dialogue and highlighting cutting-edge solutions through these events, we aim to inspire both industry leaders and consumers to join us on the journey toward a better future."

The Better Planet content hub continues to explore the global shift to electric vehicles and responsible energy solutions through articles, interviews, and videos. Features such as "The Road Map to Electric" will showcase EV technology and infrastructure innovations, while "The Power of Choice" will focus on providing diverse, eco-friendly options for consumers. The goal is to engage and inspire readers to participate in the transition toward a more eco-friendly future.

As part of the Horizons thought leadership series, Kia will sponsor two major events, each addressing critical environmental issues. The first event, taking place during Climate Week NYC 2024 at Newsweek’s global headquarters at One World Trade, will convene experts from various industries to discuss solutions for advancing climate action. This event will focus on technology innovation and feature discussions aligning with Kia’s objective to help advance environmental responsibility.

The second event, scheduled for December 2024, will center around "The Future of Plastics: Reducing Waste and Rethinking Materials." This event will explore the environmental impact of plastics, highlighting advancements in recycling, biodegradable materials, and alternative solutions. Thought leaders, industry pioneers, and environmental advocates will examine how businesses can shift towards more sustainable practices.

"Newsweek is excited to partner with Kia on this significant initiative, which aligns with our commitment to explore the most urgent issues of our time," said Danielle Varvaro, Head of Sales at Newsweek. "By creating a platform for in-depth discussions and content focused on environmental innovation, we aim to inspire meaningful action and equip our audience with the insights they need to help shape a responsible future. Kia’s leadership in technological advancement makes them an ideal partner for this forward-thinking series."

