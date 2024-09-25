YPrime Survey Finds 62% of Clinical Site Staff Report eCOA Platforms are Misaligned with Site Needs

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced the release of a comprehensive research report that sheds light on the technology experiences and preferences of clinical trial site personnel. The report, A Sponsor's Guide to Leveraging Site Insights for Smarter Technology Decisions, offers crucial insights for clinical trial sponsors seeking to enhance site experience, patient compliance, and overall trial efficiency with technologies aligned to users’ needs and preferences.



The research, based on a survey of 100 clinical trial site personnel (95% investigators, 5% other roles), reveals a significant gap between sponsor-provided technologies and the actual needs of sites. Key findings include:

47% cite difficulties teaching participants how to use their devices and ePRO system as a key issue keeping them up at night.

60% say sponsors rarely or never gain site input when selecting an eCOA platform for a study.

72% do not feel adequately trained in using the eCOA platform(s) before the study begins, and 71% do not feel adequately trained to help their clinical trial participants with ePRO data collection.



“This research validates YPrime’s proactive focus on user-centric design in clinical trial technologies,” said Mike Hughes, Chief Product Officer of YPrime. “We’ve implemented dedicated teams and systems to develop intuitive applications prioritizing user needs. Our solutions improve efficiency and compliance, enhancing the overall trial experience. We are inspired to make life better for patients and clinicians.”





The report offers guidance to sponsors about improving technology effectiveness by involving site personnel in technology selection, prioritizing integration and interoperability, investing in comprehensive training programs, emphasizing user-friendly interfaces, and continuously gathering and acting on feedback. These strategies address key concerns such as lack of integration, insufficient training, and the need for greater user-friendliness in clinical trial technologies.

“Sponsors must integrate the voice of investigators and site stakeholders into technology decisions—not just at the initial selection stage, but throughout the entire process,” stated Jimmy Bechtel, Vice President of Site Engagement at the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS). “The feedback loop must be continuous and iterative, ensuring that the technology evolves to meet the real-world needs of those on the front lines of clinical research. When we prioritize the input of sites and genuinely listen to their experiences, we will pave the way for a better experience for patients as well.”

The full research paper offers an in-depth analysis of the current clinical trial technology landscape, site personnel challenges, and sponsors' strategies to bridge the gap between technology selection and user needs. Please visit the YPrime website to download the free report, A Sponsor's Guide to Leveraging Site Insights for Smarter Technology Decisions.

To learn more about this important topic from stakeholders with decades of experience, attend today’s webinar, Understanding Site and Patient Challenges: Empowering Sponsors to Drive Trial Success, at 11:00 AM EDT/9:00 AM PDT/4:00 PM BST.

About YPrime

At YPrime, we streamline the clinical trial journey with a configurable platform designed for speed, quality, and certainty. With 50% faster IRT startup times, 30% faster eCOA launch times, and quality standards 50% above the industry average, YPrime can help you solve for certainty. Discover how by visiting www.yprime.com or emailing marketing@yprime.com.

Media Contact

Terry Rehm

Head of Thought Leadership and Public Relations, YPrime

trehm@yprime.com

862-288-0329

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f5e3d1f-0c5b-4afd-92c3-8718eaefe991