ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 54 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

25 September 2024

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 18 – 24 September 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]309,700 774,122,604
18 September 20241,3002,981.343,875,742
19 September 20241,1003,062.333,368,563
20 September 20241,1003,054.923,360,412
23 September 20241,2003,045.523,654,624
24 September 20241,2003,083.373,700,044
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)315,600 792,081,989

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 369,483 B shares corresponding to 1.71 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 18 – 24 September 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2024-54_EN SE-2024-54_Transactions B shares