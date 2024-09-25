Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 54 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
25 September 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 18 – 24 September 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|309,700
|774,122,604
|18 September 2024
|1,300
|2,981.34
|3,875,742
|19 September 2024
|1,100
|3,062.33
|3,368,563
|20 September 2024
|1,100
|3,054.92
|3,360,412
|23 September 2024
|1,200
|3,045.52
|3,654,624
|24 September 2024
|1,200
|3,083.37
|3,700,044
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|315,600
|792,081,989
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 369,483 B shares corresponding to 1.71 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 18 – 24 September 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments