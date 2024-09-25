Newsweek Announces Sixth Annual America’s Best Nursing Homes Rankings

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , a global leader in data and market analysis, has unveiled its annual ranking of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025, recognizing the top 1,050 nursing homes in the United States. This comprehensive ranking is designed to guide families in their search for high-quality long-term care options.



With approximately 1.2 million Americans currently residing in nursing homes, the need for reliable information on nursing home quality has never been greater. The 2025 edition of Newsweek’s ranking marks the sixth consecutive year of bringing transparency and expert evaluations to an often-complex decision-making process for families and seniors.

This year’s list was compiled based on an analysis of over 14,000 nursing homes across the 25 states with the highest concentration of facilities. The rankings were determined by evaluating nursing homes across four key pillars, including Performance Data, Peer Recommendations, Accreditations, and Resident Satisfaction based on Google reviews. In the 2025 rankings, new features include an expanded selection of the top nursing homes with 50 to 99 certified beds.

“Choosing a nursing home can be an overwhelming process, and we hope this annual ranking helps families make informed decisions about the care and well-being of their loved ones,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “We are dedicated to continuing our efforts to provide high-quality journalism and meaningful data that empower our readers.”

Top nursing homes for America’s Best Nursing Homes include:

Facility size of 50-99 beds:

Sacred Heart Residence - Little Sisters of the Poor - Mobile, Alabama

Kearny Mesa Convalescent & Nursing Home - San Diego, California

Advanced Health Care of Aurora - Aurora, Colorado

Lord Chamberlain Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center - Stratford, Connecticut

Surrey Place Healthcare & Rehabilitation - Bradenton, Florida

Lenbrook - Atlanta, Georgia

The Terraces at The Clare - Chicago, Illinois

The Willows Health Center at Westminster Village - West Lafayette, Indiana

Prestonsburg Health Care Center - Prestonsburg, Kentucky

The Boston Home - Boston, Massachusetts

The Oaks at Woodfield - Grand Blanc, Michigan

Haven Homes - Maple Plain, Minnesota

SSM Health DePaul Hospital - Anna House - Bridgeton, Missouri

The Maplewood - Webster, New York

Scotia Village - Laurinburg, North Carolina

Anna Maria of Aurora - Aurora, Ohio

Moravian Hall Square Health and Wellness Center - Nazareth, Pennsylvania

Somerfield at The Heritage - Brentwood, Tennessee

Ventana by Buckner - Dallas,Texas

Goodwin House Alexandria - Alexandria, Virginia



Facility size of 100-149 beds:

Aliceville Manor Nursing Home - Aliceville, Alabama

Friendship Village of Tempe - Tempe, Arizona

Valley Healthcare Center - San Bernardino, California

Beth Israel at Shalom Park - Aurora, Colorado

Southington Care Center - Southington, Connecticut

Westminster Point Pleasant - Bradenton, Florida

A.G. Rhodes - Atlanta - Atlanta, Georgia

Westminster Place - Evanston, Illinois

Greenwood Village South - Greenwood, Indiana

Nazareth Home - Louisville, Kentucky

Landmark of Acadiana - St. Martinville, Louisiana

Waldorf Center - Waldorf, Maryland

Liberty Commons - North Chatham, Massachusetts

Bay Bluffs - Emmet County Medical Care Facility - Harbor Springs, Michigan

Country Manor Health & Rehabilitation Center - Sartell - Sartell, Minnesota

Bethesda Southgate - St. Louis, Missouri

Complete Care at Bey Lea - Toms River, New Jersey

Belair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bellmore - New York

Aston Park Health Care Center - Asheville, North Carolina

Altenheim Skilled Nursing Facility - Strongsville, Ohio

Paul's Run - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

White Oak of Newberry - Newberry, South Carolina

NHC Place Cool Springs - Franklin, Tennessee

St. Francis Nursing Home - San Antonio, Texas

Bridgewater Retirement Community - Bridgewater, Virginia

Facility size of over 150 beds:

Hanceville Nursing & Rehab Center - Hanceville, Alabama

Bella Vita Health and Rehabilitation Center - Glendale, Arizona

Compass Health - Mission View Health Center - San Luis Obispo, California

Life Care Center of Pueblo - Pueblo, Colorado

Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center - Hamden, Connecticut

River Garden Hebrew Home - Jacksonville, Florida

A.G. Rhodes - Wesley Woods - Atlanta, Georgia

DuPage Care Center - Wheaton, Illinois

American Senior Communities - Greenwood Meadows - Greenwood, Indiana

Thomson-Hood Veterans Center - Wilmore, Kentucky

Health Center at Live Oak - Shreveport, Louisiana

Hebrew Home of Greater Washington - Rockville, Maryland

Life Care Center of West Bridgewater - West Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Fraser Villa Skilled Care & Rehabilitation - Fraser, Michigan

Mount Olivet Careview Home - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mason Pointe - Chesterfield, Missouri

Jewish Home at Rockleigh - Rockleigh, New Jersey

Jewish Home of Rochester - Rochester, New York

Atrium Health - Huntersville Oaks - Huntersville, North Carolina

O'Neill Healthcare - North Ridgeville - North Ridgeville, Ohio

Trillium Place - Lancaster, Pennsylvania

NHC HealthCare - Lexington - West Columbia, South Carolina

NHC HealthCare - Johnson City - Johnson City, Tennessee

Texhoma Christian Care Center - Wichita Falls, Texas

Westminster Canterbury Richmond - Richmond, Virginia



For the full rankings and more information on the methodology, please visit newsweek.com/abnh-2025 .

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com