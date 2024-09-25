Newsweek Announces Sixth Annual America’s Best Nursing Homes Rankings

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista, a global leader in data and market analysis, has unveiled its annual ranking of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025, recognizing the top 1,050 nursing homes in the United States. This comprehensive ranking is designed to guide families in their search for high-quality long-term care options.
With approximately 1.2 million Americans currently residing in nursing homes, the need for reliable information on nursing home quality has never been greater. The 2025 edition of Newsweek’s ranking marks the sixth consecutive year of bringing transparency and expert evaluations to an often-complex decision-making process for families and seniors.
This year’s list was compiled based on an analysis of over 14,000 nursing homes across the 25 states with the highest concentration of facilities. The rankings were determined by evaluating nursing homes across four key pillars, including Performance Data, Peer Recommendations, Accreditations, and Resident Satisfaction based on Google reviews. In the 2025 rankings, new features include an expanded selection of the top nursing homes with 50 to 99 certified beds.
“Choosing a nursing home can be an overwhelming process, and we hope this annual ranking helps families make informed decisions about the care and well-being of their loved ones,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “We are dedicated to continuing our efforts to provide high-quality journalism and meaningful data that empower our readers.”
Top nursing homes for America’s Best Nursing Homes include:
Facility size of 50-99 beds:
- Sacred Heart Residence - Little Sisters of the Poor - Mobile, Alabama
- Kearny Mesa Convalescent & Nursing Home - San Diego, California
- Advanced Health Care of Aurora - Aurora, Colorado
- Lord Chamberlain Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center - Stratford, Connecticut
- Surrey Place Healthcare & Rehabilitation - Bradenton, Florida
- Lenbrook - Atlanta, Georgia
- The Terraces at The Clare - Chicago, Illinois
- The Willows Health Center at Westminster Village - West Lafayette, Indiana
- Prestonsburg Health Care Center - Prestonsburg, Kentucky
- The Boston Home - Boston, Massachusetts
- The Oaks at Woodfield - Grand Blanc, Michigan
- Haven Homes - Maple Plain, Minnesota
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - Anna House - Bridgeton, Missouri
- The Maplewood - Webster, New York
- Scotia Village - Laurinburg, North Carolina
- Anna Maria of Aurora - Aurora, Ohio
- Moravian Hall Square Health and Wellness Center - Nazareth, Pennsylvania
- Somerfield at The Heritage - Brentwood, Tennessee
- Ventana by Buckner - Dallas,Texas
- Goodwin House Alexandria - Alexandria, Virginia
Facility size of 100-149 beds:
- Aliceville Manor Nursing Home - Aliceville, Alabama
- Friendship Village of Tempe - Tempe, Arizona
- Valley Healthcare Center - San Bernardino, California
- Beth Israel at Shalom Park - Aurora, Colorado
- Southington Care Center - Southington, Connecticut
- Westminster Point Pleasant - Bradenton, Florida
- A.G. Rhodes - Atlanta - Atlanta, Georgia
- Westminster Place - Evanston, Illinois
- Greenwood Village South - Greenwood, Indiana
- Nazareth Home - Louisville, Kentucky
- Landmark of Acadiana - St. Martinville, Louisiana
- Waldorf Center - Waldorf, Maryland
- Liberty Commons - North Chatham, Massachusetts
- Bay Bluffs - Emmet County Medical Care Facility - Harbor Springs, Michigan
- Country Manor Health & Rehabilitation Center - Sartell - Sartell, Minnesota
- Bethesda Southgate - St. Louis, Missouri
- Complete Care at Bey Lea - Toms River, New Jersey
- Belair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bellmore - New York
- Aston Park Health Care Center - Asheville, North Carolina
- Altenheim Skilled Nursing Facility - Strongsville, Ohio
- Paul's Run - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- White Oak of Newberry - Newberry, South Carolina
- NHC Place Cool Springs - Franklin, Tennessee
- St. Francis Nursing Home - San Antonio, Texas
- Bridgewater Retirement Community - Bridgewater, Virginia
Facility size of over 150 beds:
- Hanceville Nursing & Rehab Center - Hanceville, Alabama
- Bella Vita Health and Rehabilitation Center - Glendale, Arizona
- Compass Health - Mission View Health Center - San Luis Obispo, California
- Life Care Center of Pueblo - Pueblo, Colorado
- Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center - Hamden, Connecticut
- River Garden Hebrew Home - Jacksonville, Florida
- A.G. Rhodes - Wesley Woods - Atlanta, Georgia
- DuPage Care Center - Wheaton, Illinois
- American Senior Communities - Greenwood Meadows - Greenwood, Indiana
- Thomson-Hood Veterans Center - Wilmore, Kentucky
- Health Center at Live Oak - Shreveport, Louisiana
- Hebrew Home of Greater Washington - Rockville, Maryland
- Life Care Center of West Bridgewater - West Bridgewater, Massachusetts
- Fraser Villa Skilled Care & Rehabilitation - Fraser, Michigan
- Mount Olivet Careview Home - Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Mason Pointe - Chesterfield, Missouri
- Jewish Home at Rockleigh - Rockleigh, New Jersey
- Jewish Home of Rochester - Rochester, New York
- Atrium Health - Huntersville Oaks - Huntersville, North Carolina
- O'Neill Healthcare - North Ridgeville - North Ridgeville, Ohio
- Trillium Place - Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- NHC HealthCare - Lexington - West Columbia, South Carolina
- NHC HealthCare - Johnson City - Johnson City, Tennessee
- Texhoma Christian Care Center - Wichita Falls, Texas
- Westminster Canterbury Richmond - Richmond, Virginia
For the full rankings and more information on the methodology, please visit newsweek.com/abnh-2025.
