Huntress Earns 50 New G2 Badges as Fall 2024 Honors Roll Out

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leadership, performance, ease of use, and strong partner relationships with small and mid-sized businesses (SMB) are continued themes for Huntress in G2’s Fall 2024 recognitions. Huntress was named a Leader across 19 categories and awarded 50 new badges.



For the 10th consecutive quarter, Huntress attained the #1 rank in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) for SMB , based on nearly 400 reviews—with a satisfaction score of 100 . Additionally, 97% of respondents indicated they’d recommend Huntress Endpoint Detection and Response.

“We love G2 recognitions because they are a transparent and trustworthy source that validates our work to secure service providers and small to mid-sized enterprises,” said Seth Geftic, Vice President of Product Marketing for Huntress. “Users are giving us blunt, honest feedback, which we welcome to help us continually improve. And our usability, ease of setup, effectiveness, and strong relationships are key reasons they’re sticking with us.”

As the world’s leading business software review platform, G2 employs rigorous scoring methodologies to identify the most trusted solutions for software buyers, sellers, and service providers. Based on transparent feedback provided to G2 by actual Huntress users, the autumn line-up of recognition saw Huntress Managed EDR securing badges across 44 categories, while Huntress Security Awareness Training (SAT) earned badges in 6 categories.

The high ratings for key categories of both EDR and MDR—such as "ease of setup," "great results," and "high performance"—provide important guidance for Huntress in its mission to break down barriers to enterprise-grade security.

Real Huntress Feedback, Direct from G2 Reviewers

“Exceptional threat detection software with reliable incident response.”



- Jeremie W., IT Security Analyst

“True game changer for threat detection and response.”



- Patrick C., Senior Cybersecurity Analyst

“Now we can finally manage cyber threats super efficiently.”



- Dorothy K., CISO

“Huntress is the greatest software we use here at our MSP.”

- Piom G., IT Advanced Support Engineer



About Huntress

Huntress is a leading cybersecurity company focused on protecting and empowering small businesses to mid-sized enterprises. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Security Platform with a human-led 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the top-rated technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help companies overcome cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

