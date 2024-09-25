ADVINI TAKES RESOLUTE ACTION TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE BY SIGNING A COMMITMENT LETTER WITH THE SBTI

A major player in the wine industry, AdVini has reached a new milestone in its sustainable development efforts by signing a commitment letter with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This decision marks a significant step in the Group’s emissions reduction process both in France and South Africa. AdVini takes a robust and transparent approach to the reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions.

The SBTi commitment

AdVini has joined forces with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a reference in its field and a joint initiative of the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). By signing this letter, the Group has committed to a rigorous assessment of its emissions reduction targets by the SBTi. This independent assessment ensures that AdVini’s targets are in line with what science says is necessary to keep global warming well below 2°C, in accordance with the Paris Agreement and the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

An ambitious road map

The process will apply to all AdVini activities in France and South Africa. All AdVini teams across all business lines are on deck to help achieve this ambitious goal as part of its corporate vision.

The Group has set short- and long-term targets:

A near-term target for 2035: A significant reduction in direct and indirect Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2035

A significant reduction in direct and indirect Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2035 A net-zero target for 2050: A significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions coupled with efforts to implement carbon capture and storage in its own vineyards and throughout its value chain.

As a winegrower on 2,000 hectares in France and South Africa, AdVini identified an additional target related to its wine activities: establish a pathway to reduce its forest, land and agriculture (FLAG) emissions.

To assess the feasibility of this commitment, AdVini used ACT, a rigorous methodology developed by the French Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME), a public organization that plays a key role in the transition.

Based on SBTi standards, AdVini has two years to work with its teams to build a detailed road map in order to achieve these ambitious targets.

Tackling the climate challenge to sustain the wine industry

Climate change is a monumental challenge for viticulture. AdVini firmly stands by the need to take action to preserve its winegrowing heritage and contribute to a sustainable tomorrow for future generations. The Group is working with the SBTi not only to limit its own impact on ecosystems, but to inspire others in the wine industry to follow suit.

“Signing with the SBTi is more than a commitment; it is a promise to our teams, our customers, to the wine industry as a whole and to future generations.

It is a new milestone in AdVini’s ESG policy that consolidates existing initiatives aimed at increasing sustainability in everything we do. Our efforts to support our teams began in 2003 with the creation of a sustainable development department to implement environmentally-friendly farming practices, optimize environmental sustainability at our production sites, and take an eco-friendly design approach to winemaking.

The climate crisis obliges us to go even further – and do even more – to ensure the future of winemaking. In addition to adapting and ensuring we are resilient, we are determined to be a responsible and driving force in the wine industry,” declared Antoine Leccia, Chair and CEO of AdVini.

About AdVini

Founded in 1872, AdVini is an international wine group driven by family spirit, visionary, people-focused shareholders, and incredible entrepreneurship. For over 150 years, AdVini has embraced all trades in the wine industry. A winemaker, producer, supply chain expert and operator, and worldwide distributor, AdVini carries forth excellent savoir-faire and winegrowing tradition by sharing its passion for wine with its partners and promoting its defining mosaic of terroirs and traditions.

Deeply rooted in major vineyards in France and South Africa, AdVini cultivates the independence of its properties and estates, which work together to achieve a common goal: “Work daily, united in diversity, to bring out the best in our vineyards and people.”

AdVini is resolutely committed to the sustainability of its activities and strives daily to reduce their impact, both in the vineyard, where it is leading an agroecological transition, and at production sites, where careful attention is given to water use, energy efficiency and green design techniques in winemaking.

About the SBTi

The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis.

The SBTi develops standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions targets in line with what is needed to keep global warming below catastrophic levels and reach net-zero by 2050 at latest.

The SBTi is incorporated as a charity. Its partners are the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Press contact

AdVini

Carmen Etcheverry

Director of Sustainability, Quality and Communications

Carmen.etcheverry@advini.com

Chloé Perinet

Communications Manager

Chloe.perinet@advini.com

Attachment