Andrew Cardno, Dr. Ralph Thomas and Dr. A.K. Singh Release Their 11th Book: "The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium"

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed gaming and analytics experts Andrew Cardno and Dr. Ralph Thomas of QCI have proudly released their 11th book, "The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium," a definitive exploration of the mathematical frameworks and strategies that have shaped the modern gaming industry.

The book, which serves as a comprehensive guide to the intersection of mathematics and gaming, is a deep dive into how advanced analytics, mathematical modeling, and data science have revolutionized the gaming landscape. Covering decades of research and insights, "The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium" provides a wealth of knowledge for industry professionals, data enthusiasts, and anyone passionate about the intricacies of gaming mathematics.

A Legacy of Expertise

Andrew Cardno, a recognized authority in gaming analytics, and Dr. Ralph Thomas, a pioneer in gaming data science, bring together their years of experience and research in this book. Together, they offer readers an unparalleled understanding of how math is used to optimize everything from player experiences to casino operations.

“This book is a culmination of over 20 years of innovation in the gaming industry,” said Andrew Cardno. “It not only highlights how data and analytics have evolved but also provides the tools and knowledge for others to apply these concepts in real-world gaming environments.”

A Must-Read for Industry Professionals

Industry expert Buddy Frank shared his praise for the book: “If there’s one thing the casino gaming industry does not do well, it is sharing. This book breaks that mold as the authors dish some of the best advice on improving your slot mix, gaining market share, understanding databases, and a lot more. They even translate all our obscure acronyms. This new volume is several inches thick, but you’ll find gems on every page. Better yet, follow their advice and your profitability will improve.”

“The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium” is available now through Amazon.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the field of artificial intelligence and data plumbing, with over two decades of experience leading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams. His expertise has made significant contributions to data tooling, including groundbreaking innovations like the deep zoom image format, now a cornerstone in many mapping tools. Andrew's leadership has earned him two Smithsonian Laureates and garnered 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Co-founding Quick Custom Intelligence with Dr. Ralph Thomas, Andrew holds over 150 patent applications and has made a profound impact across various industries, from telecommunications and retail to the medical sector. He is also a prolific author, contributing to over 100 industry publications and co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas. Andrew advocates for community and diversity and has made a significant impact on over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, reflecting his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

About Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

About Dr. A.K. Singh

Chair & Professor, Resorts, Gaming & Golf Management Department at University of Nevada Las Vegas. After obtaining his Ph.D. in Statistics from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, Ashok worked as a Visiting Research Fellow at the NIEHS, Research Triangle Park, NC, in 1977. He has held academic positions since 1978, including: 1978 to July 1991: Associate Professor of Mathematics at New Mexico Tech, Socorro, NM. August 1991 to December 2005: Professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at UNLV. January 2006 to present: Professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at UNLV, serving as Chair of the Resorts, Gaming & Golf Management Department since July 1, 2021. His research interests encompass applications of statistics in engineering, business, and law, as well as machine learning applications in business and medicine, and predictive analytics.

