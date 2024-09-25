Mirasol Resources Announces Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTC: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) today announced it is arranging a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of up to 666,667 Units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.45 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3.0 million. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1/2) non-transferable common share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.60 for a period of twelve (12) months from closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to expand Mirasol’s successful exploration programs and for general corporate purposes. Finders’ fees may be payable on a portion of the Offering. The shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period. The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the TSX.V, and is expected to close on or about October 25, 2024.

This press release is not an offer of common shares for sale in the United States. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company with 20 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at the flagship Sobek Copper-Gold project located in the Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District of northeast Chile and controls 100% of the high-grade Virginia Silver Deposit in Argentina. Mirasol also continues to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

