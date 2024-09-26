Methanol Market to Reach USD 54.5 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Applications in Biofuels | by Report SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Methanol Market Share was valued at USD 33.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 54.5 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The global methanol market is quite vibrant in terms of rising demand coming in from multiple end-user industries including automotive, energy, chemicals, and pharmaceutical. Methanol represents a very basic alcohol but plays a pivotal role as feedstock for producing formaldehyde, acetic acid, and a wide range of derivatives across petrochemicals. Increased demand for energy resources has led to higher applications of the use of methanol in energy applications, especially as a fuel and fuel additive. There is an increasing demand with the march of methanol-powered vehicles and further integration of methanol with fuel cells.

The rising applications of methanol in the manufacture of biodiesel mainly contributed to the growth in the market because of the trend of the world focusing on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Methanol plays a very vital role in the chemical industry, acting as feedstock in manufacturing methyl tert-butyl ether used in producing high-performance fuels with lesser emissions in gasoline. The new technological breakthroughs in MTO keep opening up more possibilities in the market, especially in China and other Asian regions, because demand for plastics and other petrochemicals is heating up at a blistering pace.

The market prospects seem generally promising given the increasing focus of governments on the use of sustainable sources of energy and their efforts at any cost to reduce the carbon footprint of fuels. Moreover, investments in methanol production facilities are also expected to gain speed in the next few years and therefore support market growth.

Renewable fuel, especially in energy applications for biodiesel and clean energy, and the growth of formaldehyde and MTBE in the petrochemical sector, constitute the prime drivers for the methanol market. Besides, the production of more methanol as a renewable fuel source has created high growth demand mainly due to relatively low emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels. Supportive government policies also contribute to this growth.

Methanex Corporation

SABIC

Celanese Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Southern Chemical Corporation

Zagros Petrochemical Company

OCI N.V.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Petronas Chemicals Group

In 2023, the Formaldehyde segment dominated and accounted for more than 30% of revenue market share in the Methanol Market. Formaldehyde is one of the most important derivatives of methanol, with wide applications in resins, adhesives, and coatings. The product also captures quick demand as it complements a growing trend in associated construction, automotive, and other consumer goods industries. For instance, formaldehyde resins - including urea-formaldehyde and phenol-formaldehyde resins - have been known as the most important feedstocks to the production of engineered wood products whose demand increased because of continued development in construction sectors of Asia and North America. Thus, with applications such as construction materials, and even household items such as doors, tabletops, counters, and so on requiring formaldehyde, this compound will continue at the helms of the methanol market.

Increasing Demand in Energy Applications

Methanol is one of the fast-growing fuels for clean fuel utilization. Fuel cells and biofuels are taking forward strides in the market; hence the adoption of methanol also gains traction. Methanol, with potential for usage in vehicles in particular to China, is gaining momentum due to government policies regarding reduction in emissions and renewable fuel.

Increase in chemical production

One of the factors driving the production of methanol-based chemicals, including formaldehyde, MTBE, and acetic acid, is the rapid growth of these chemicals in plastics, resins, and solvents. The multifunctional characteristic of methanol is continually inspiring demand from different sectors as a chemical feedstock.

• Sustainable Solution and Environmental Advantages

The appeal of methanol is its capability to reduce the overall emissions of greenhouse gases; hence, it stands as a popular commodity in the renewable energy sector. This is further enhanced by government support for the production of biodiesel, hence indirectly propelling growth in the market.

Scaling Up of Methanol-to-Olefins Technology

For the Asia market players, the rising adoption of MTO technology affords a major opportunity. MTO processes convert methanol to ethylene and propylene which are in massive demand for plastic production, thus very promising growth prospects.

Increasing Demand for Marine Fuel

Methanol is considered an emerging player in the marine fuel game because it has a significantly lower emissions profile compared to traditional marine fuels. With international regulations nudging the shipping industry toward cleaner fuels, this aspect of the industry promises significant growth potential for methanol.

Asia-Pacific dominated the Methanol Market in 2023 with more than 45% revenue share in the worldwide market. In the region, China was seen as the largest consumer of methanol worldwide, and it is driven by huge demand for methanol-to-olefins (MTO) and the production of formaldehyde. The growing construction and automotive industries have made a significant contribution to the demand for methanol, primarily due to resin, plastics, and coatings. More so, its position in the alternative fuel category in the region has been gaining considerable momentum with governments across Asia-Pacific focusing increasingly on renewable energy and reduction of emission strategies. The increasing adoption of methanol in biodiesel production and blending fuel in the emerging economies of Asia further solidifies the region's leadership in the market.

Key Takeaways

