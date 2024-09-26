Descartes Showcases Supply Chain and Logistics Technology Innovations at 2024 Innovation Forum

ATLANTA and WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, will showcase supply chain and logistics technology innovations for transportation management; routing, mobile and telematics; and freight forwarders, customs brokers and air cargo at its 2024 Innovation Forum event, which takes place October 8-10, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago.



“In a time with many logistical challenges and opportunities, Descartes is focused on bringing leading software solutions and capabilities to market to help our global customer base drive higher levels of supply chain efficiency, security, resilience and competitive advantage,” said Ken Wood, Executive Vice President, Product Management at Descartes. “This event not only gives us an opportunity to share our latest technology advancements with customers, partners and industry leaders, it also creates a unique forum to explore new trends and strategies shaping the industry with a diverse group of logistics professionals.”

Technology innovations and enhancements that will be showcased at the event include:

Transportation Management Solutions Fraud prevention and advanced security to help safeguard customers as they ship freight Big data–enabled insights to improve collaboration, agility and supply chain performance Advanced process automation to optimize the productivity of knowledge workers Enhanced interoperability and network reach via one point of access for increased control and scale Ease-of-use, end-user adoption and engagement enhancements to accelerate time-to-value and improve results





Route Planning & Execution, Driver Safety, and Customer Experience Solutions Greater interoperability for more efficient and cohesive workflows that improve customer and driver satisfaction Artificial Intelligence to enhance safety compliance and further refine route plans and how they’re executed Route optimization benchmarking for better delivery performance Next-generation strategic route planning to create accuracy and responsiveness



Broker, Forwarder, Customs & Air Solutions Enhanced digitization and automation to increase operational efficiencies and help companies scale with growth Increased de minimis compliance and security that facilitates legitimate trade Advanced tracking capabilities to improve shipment and customer visibility Expanded integrations with ocean and air carriers, which enable centralized access to more booking options



Descartes’ technology innovations will be showcased at a unique and interactive Technology Fair on October 8 from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM CT, offering attendees hands-on experience with its latest software solutions and product enhancements. After the Technology Fair, the company plans to donate the monitors and flat screen televisions used at the event to several local Chicago schools to help them support educational goals for students.

