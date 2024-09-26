Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials Market Size FDA Approved Bispecific Antibodies Insight

Delhi, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bispecific Antibody Market, Drugs Sales, Patent, Price and Clinical Trials Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Before the advent of immunotherapy, the focus was primarily on targeting agents and inhibiting their functions. However, to unlock the full potential of immunotherapy, researchers have begun to move beyond just targeting immune checkpoints. Early attempts at immunotherapy concentrated on enhancing the immune system’s response. As cancerous cells transformed from healthy ones, several cell-based therapies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and vaccines emerged that exploited tumor-associated antigens. The success of monoclonal antibodies opened the door for novel bispecific antibody immunotherapies, leading to dynamic research and development activities in the field.

The development of bispecific antibodies began when scientists recognized the potential of monoclonal antibodies. This marked the start of a new era in therapeutics in the late 1990s. Bispecific antibodies offer multiple benefits, including dual targeting of different antigens, improved specificity, enhanced targeting ability, reduced dose-limiting toxicities, and the potential for drug-drug or drug-to-protein conjugates. These antibodies provide diversity by targeting two different antigens or epitopes simultaneously.

Bispecific antibodies represent a promising approach in the field of immuno-oncology therapy. They have garnered significant attention from healthcare professionals who are dedicated to developing improved therapies and providing cures for patients suffering from cancer worldwide. As a result, several bispecific antibodies—such as Blincyto, Hemlibra, Rybrevant, Vabysmo, Tecvayli, and Lunsumio—have made their mark in the commercial market, receiving FDA and EMA approval over the past decade for various indications, including hemophilia A, B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, uveal melanoma, multiple myeloma, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Furthermore, the success of bispecific antibodies, exemplified by the granting of fast track approval for the GPCR5D-targeted bispecific antibody by the EMA in 2023, has spurred significant growth in preclinical and clinical trials. Currently, more than 400 clinical trials are underway in the field of immunotherapy, with the primary objective of developing innovative therapies to reduce the cancer burden. For example, the experimental anti-TIGIT/anti-PD-1 bispecific antibody Rilvegostomig (AZD2936) is currently in clinical research for the treatment of patients with non-small-cell lung carcinoma. This study is in the Phase I/II clinical stage and is sponsored by AstraZeneca.

Due to its groundbreaking mechanism of action, bispecific antibody therapy can be used either as monotherapy or in combination with other drugs. For instance, in an umbrella study, Elranatamab (PF-06863135) is being researched in combination with lenalidomide, dexamethasone, or Nirogacestat for the treatment of multiple myeloma, and is currently in Phase II clinical trials.

The presence of major pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca and Pfizer in clinical trials has attracted numerous companies, research centers, and universities, including Beijing Cancer Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, the National Institute for Medical Research-Mbeya Medical Research Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Hoffmann-La Roche. These institutions are addressing various indications such as solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Hodgkin disease, and CD30-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The bispecific antibody market is growing at an exceptional pace, as evidenced by the increasing number of antibody approvals. In 2023, two additional therapies—Epkinly (epcoritamab-bysp) and Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm)—received FDA approval for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Currently, the US dominates the market, as indicated by the rising number of approvals and ongoing clinical trials. However, China is emerging as the fastest-growing nation in terms of advancements and clinical trial activities.