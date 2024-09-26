Xtract One Technologies Teams Up with UBS Arena, Home of the NHL’s New York Islanders

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced that its SmartGateway screening solution was selected to secure UBS Arena in New York. This contract is enabled through the Company’s partnership with Oak View Group (OVG) , a global sports and entertainment company. UBS Arena, an 18,000-seat capacity venue located in New York’s historic Belmont Park, is home to the National Hockey League’s (NHL) New York Islanders .

Xtract One will provide fast and frictionless fan screening to optimize UBS Arena’s patron experience while bolstering safety and security. The SmartGateway will secure key entrances for sports games, concerts, family shows and other live events held at UBS Arena. Together with Oak View Group, Xtract One is working towards providing high-quality experiences for customers while enhancing the comfortability and safety they feel when attending high capacity events.

“We are pleased to have been selected by UBS Arena and the New York Islanders to secure their premises, another noteworthy accomplishment after recently achieving DHS certification,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “We are in active communication with many NHL teams and are excited by the rapid increase in interest that the DHS award has helped facilitate. This latest deployment, expected to be completed in the current quarter, perfectly blends the historic backdrop of the venue with our next-generation SmartGateway AI technology. Xtract One’s advanced systems will enhance and strengthen UBS Arena’s mission to provide safe, entertaining events for millions – giving patrons the best time possible. We’re excited to have them as a client and look forward to continue revolutionizing the customer experience.”

Xtract One’s SmartGateway system leverages AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading guest privacy and comfort, making the screening process for high throughput venues more efficient without compromising accuracy. The SmartGateway scans patrons for weapons and other prohibited items as they enter the space in a discreet manner, enhancing patron experience by reducing security line wait times while still prioritizing their safety.

“At UBS Arena, guest experience is always paramount. We want our guests to have a best in class experience every time they walk through our doors,” said Mike Sciortino, General Manager of UBS Arena. “For your safety and the safety of others, our screening process is now frictionless using Xtract One technology. There is no need to remove any items, including small bags and coats. Guests will be able to walk directly through the screening system for an expedited security process.”

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and proud home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena has welcomed top artists from around the globe since opening in November 2021 including Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Drake, Harry Styles, Marc Anthony and Suga. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, recently achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in May 2024 in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip .

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across five global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Philadelphia, and Toronto). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, and Moody Center in Austin, TX as well as arena development projects for Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA; Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; and projects for Arena São Paulo in São Paulo, BZ; Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, MD; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. More information at OakViewGroup.com , and follow OVG on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.