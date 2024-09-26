BNB Chain and UXUY Telegram Wallet Join Forces to Integrate 1,000 DApps into Social Scenarios





Singapore, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNB Chain, home to the world’s most active on-chain ecosystem, and UXUY, the first decentralized multi-chain wallet on Telegram, have announced a partnership. This collaboration will integrate BNB Chain with Telegram through UXUY Wallet, leveraging its excellent compatibility and scalability, marking a critical step towards the mass adoption of Web3.



The focus of this partnership is to make Web3 more accessible, ensuring users can seamlessly manage BNB through UXUY Wallet and enabling the integration of 1,000 DApps into social scenarios. As of September 26, popular DApps like PancakeSwap and Four.Meme have already been integrated, significantly enhancing BNB Chain's accessibility and influence.



Kevin, founder of UXUY, stated, “As a product incubated and invested in by Binance Labs, UXUY is excited to collaborate with BNB Chain and contribute to the integration of BNB Chain with Telegram. This positions UXUY as a vital gateway linking Web3 with social scenarios. Future collaborations will expand across areas such as social trading, Meme ecosystems, DApp integration incentives, and the organization of Hackathons.”







About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a leading blockchain ecosystem designed to support the growing demands of the decentralized web (Web3). Offering a unique combination of speed, scalability, and affordability, BNB Chain has become a popular choice for developers building decentralized applications (DApps) and for users seeking to participate in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi).

About UXUY

UXUY is a next-generation multichain infrastructure incubated and invested in by Binance Labs. UXUY creates the first decentralized multi-chain wallet and DApp application center based on Telegram. Bringing 900 million users into the multi-chain crypto ecosystem.

